UAE rolls out new public safety law with hefty fines

DUBAI: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, has issued a new law aimed at enhancing public safety and reducing casualties, injuries, and financial losses caused by accidents, authorities announced. The law will come into effect on June 1, 2026.

Under the legislation, strict safety standards will be enforced at public events, crowded venues, and buildings. Event organizers and building managers will be required to provide firefighting equipment, clearly marked emergency exits, and other safety measures.

Dubai Municipality’s Environmental, Health, and Safety Agency will be responsible for monitoring and enforcing compliance with the new rules. The law also imposes restrictions on the unauthorized use of hazardous or flammable materials in public areas.

Citizens will have a role in ensuring safety by following protective instructions and adhering to emergency procedures. Violations of the law may result in fines ranging from AED 500 to AED 1 million, depending on the severity of the breach.

Officials say the law is designed to strengthen public safety culture across the UAE and prevent incidents that could lead to human or material losses.

This step aligns with the UAE’s ongoing commitment to creating safe and secure public spaces for residents and visitors alike.