UAE aviation authority issues warning to PIA, other airlines

KARACHI: After the detection of COVID-19 in passengers from Pakistan, the Abu Dhabi airport officials issued a warning to the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other airlines, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Emirati civil aviation authority issued new instructions for Pakistan, stating that the concerned airline will face a ban on flights for two days after the detection of coronavirus among seven of its passengers.

The ban will be extended to one week if the airport authorities detected seven or more coronavirus cases twice a week. Following the ban, the airline’s flights will be restricted to making landings at the UAE airports.

It further stated to conduct mandatory coronavirus tests and PCR reports of all passengers at the flights.

READ: 23 COVID POSITIVE INTERNATIONAL PASSENGERS LAND IN PESHAWAR

Earlier in September, Pakistan had issued new guidelines for the Pakistani passengers as they will be administered COVID-19 booster shots.

Pakistani passengers will be given booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine while the travellers will have to pay additional charges for getting vaccinated with vaccines from different companies.

The booster shots will be administered to the passengers who are holding education, business and tourism visas.

READ: WOMAN PASSENGER FOUND COVID POSITIVE, CREATES SCENE AT AIRPORT

The travellers aged between 12 and 17 will be administered single-dose vaccines, whereas, those aged 18 or above will be given booster shots of vaccines from three companies.

The new guidelines had also provided details regarding the payments and travel documents as the outbound passengers will have to submit a challan worth Rs1,270.

The health authorities had established vaccination centres for administering booster shots.

Three centres were established in Karachi, one each in Hyderabad and Sukkur, one each in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, Islamabad, two in Lahore, one each in Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Mingora, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad and Quetta.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!