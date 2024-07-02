UAE aviation team begins four-day security assessment at Karachi airport

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) – UAE Aviation Security assessment has commenced at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

Mr. Abdullah Al Kaabi, Senior Director of Avsec Affairs, is leading the two-member team from GCAA – UAE.

Upon their arrival in Karachi, they were welcomed by Air Cdre (R) Shahid Qadir, Director Avsec PCAA. The opening meeting was attended by APM Mr Irfan Khan and all the concerned airport stakeholders.

Over the next four days, the team will be inspecting the implementation of various security measures at the airport, with a specific focus on measures for flights to the UAE.

This assessment is being hosted by the Aviation Security Directorate of PCAA and is part of the ongoing collaborative efforts between GCAA – UAE and PCAA to enhance aviation security standards in the country.