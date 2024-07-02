web analytics
30 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
- Advertisement -

UAE aviation team begins four-day security assessment at Karachi airport

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) – UAE Aviation Security assessment has commenced at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

Mr. Abdullah Al Kaabi, Senior Director of Avsec Affairs, is leading the two-member team from GCAA – UAE.

Upon their arrival in Karachi, they were welcomed by Air Cdre (R) Shahid Qadir, Director Avsec PCAA. The opening meeting was attended by APM Mr Irfan Khan and all the concerned airport stakeholders.

Over the next four days, the team will be inspecting the implementation of various security measures at the airport, with a specific focus on measures for flights to the UAE.

This assessment is being hosted by the Aviation Security Directorate of PCAA and is part of the ongoing collaborative efforts between GCAA – UAE and PCAA to enhance aviation security standards in the country.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.