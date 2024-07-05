UAE aviation team satisfied with security at Pakistani airports

A team from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements at Karachi and Islamabad airports.

The aviation security assessment, conducted by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (UAE-GCAA) at Islamabad and Karachi Airports, was led by Senior Director GCAA UAE, Mr. Abdullah Al Kaabi, and hosted by PCAA.

During the assessment, the team inspected various aviation security areas at both airports, including passenger and baggage screening, cargo, and catering security.

They also assessed airlines operating directly to the UAE, ground handling agents, regulated cargo agents, and catering companies.

The assessment focused on security access control, aircraft security checks, and other related procedures, as well as reviewed national and airline security documents.

During the session, the GCAA UAE team expressed their gratitude to the PCAA for hosting them and conveyed satisfaction with the overall security protocols maintained by Airport Management, the Airport Security Force (ASF), airlines, cargo companies, and other stakeholders, noting their alignment with international standards and best practices.

This visit marks the first ever assessment visit of (UAE-GCAA) in Pakistan and is a sequel to earlier (ICAO-USAP) Audit and (UK DfT) assessments this year.