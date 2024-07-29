UAE awards first official lottery licence

The UAE’s Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) has awarded a license to The Game LLC, marking the launch of the country’s first authorised lottery operation, under the name ‘UAE Lottery.’

The licence was given to Abu Dhabi-based The Game LLC, a commercial gaming operator specialising in game development, lottery operations, and gaming-related content.

Operating under the banner of the ‘UAE Lottery’, the firm will offer lottery games as well as other games designed to cater to players’ variety of interests and financial preferences.

The GCGRA warned that engaging in, conducting, or facilitating commercial gaming activities within the UAE without approval is illegal and exposes offenders to severe penalties.

“The launch of the UAE Lottery is a pivotal event that not only marks the establishment of a disciplined world-class regulatory framework for lottery activities but also underscores our commitment to nurturing a secure and enriched commercial gaming environment in the UAE,” said Jim Murren.

The regulator said it has developed a framework aimed towards protecting consumers and the legitimate interests of all stakeholders.

On September 3, 2023, the UAE established General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) as a federal authority to introduce a regulatory framework for commercial gaming, appointing industry veteran Jim Murren as chairman and Kevin Mullally, who has over 30 years of experience, as chief executive officer.