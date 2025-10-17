UAE clinch final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 spot

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have booked the final available berth for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating Japan by eight wickets in their decisive Asia–East Asia-Pacific (EAP) Qualifier clash on Thursday.

The dominant performance saw the UAE chase down Japan’s modest target of 117 with ease, capping off a campaign defined by consistency and composure.

Haider Ali led the charge with the ball, claiming 3 for 20, before openers Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem stitched together a commanding 70-run stand to seal the victory.

With this win, the UAE joined Nepal and Oman as the three Asian representatives qualifying through the regional route for next year’s 20-team showpiece, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The full lineup for the 2026 edition is now complete. Alongside the two hosts, automatic qualification was granted to the top seven sides from the 2024 T20 World Cup: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the United States, and West Indies, as well as Pakistan, New Zealand, and Ireland, who progressed based on ICC rankings.

From the regional qualifiers, Canada secured the Americas spot, while the Netherlands and Italy emerged from Europe, the latter marking their maiden appearance at a T20 World Cup.

Namibia and Zimbabwe claimed the two available spots from Africa, while Nepal, Oman, and the UAE completed the Asian contingent.

The 2026 tournament will retain the same format as the previous edition, with 20 teams divided into four groups of five. The top two from each group will advance to the Super Eight stage, followed by semi-finals and the final.