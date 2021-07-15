UAE takes back condition of Covid-19 vaccine certificate for Pakistani visitors

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday clarified its circular regarding the requirement of attested Covid-19 vaccination certificates for Pakistani visitors.

In a statement, the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Islamabad said that Pakistani passengers flying into the UAE will not be required to get the certificate attested by the UAE embassy in Pakistan.

“The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Islamabad would like to clarify that the vaccination certificate of Covid-19 is not considered currently a requirement for travel to the UAE,” it said in a tweet.

Earlier, in a circular issued to the Pakistani authorities, the embassy had said starting next month, Pakistani passengers flying into the UAE will be required to carry Covid-19 certificates attested by UAE embassy and Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

“It is mandatory to carry a UAE embassy attested vaccine certificate for Covid-19 issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) along with Counsellor Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, before travelling to the UAE,” according to a circular issued by the UAE embassy in Islamabad.