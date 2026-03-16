UAE Dirham Rate Today in Pakistan – March 16, 2026

KARACHI: The UAE Dirham (AED) rate today in Pakistan exhibited a stable trend as the new trading week commenced on Monday.

According to the latest data from the interbank market, the AED to PKR exchange rate is hovering around 76.03, reflecting consistent demand and a balanced foreign exchange supply.

In the open market, the UAE Dirham is being traded at a buying rate of approximately 76.15 and a selling rate of 76.85 across major exchange companies in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

This performance of the Dirham is closely monitored by the millions of Pakistani expatriates living in the United Arab Emirates who rely on favorable conversion rates for sending remittances back home.

Market experts suggest that the current stability in the AED to PKR rate is a byproduct of the Pakistani Rupee’s overall steady performance against major global currencies and proactive liquidity management by the State Bank of Pakistan.

For individuals planning travel to Dubai or Abu Dhabi, as well as those managing business transactions, staying updated on these daily fluctuations is crucial for timing currency exchanges effectively.

While the market remains calm, analysts advise that global economic shifts and regional trade volumes could influence the rate as the week progresses.

As always, utilizing authorized banking channels and legal exchange houses is recommended to ensure secure and documented financial transfers.