AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Dec. 02, 2025

Karachi/Dubai, December 02, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) is trading at 76.38 Pakistani Rupees today, showing remarkable stability with only a fractional 0.01 PKR change from yesterday’s close, according to live interbank and open-market rates.

The AED to PKR pair continues to hover in the tight 76.35–76.50 range seen throughout the last quarter of 2025, offering predictability for the 1.5 million Pakistanis working in the UAE.

Why the Dirham Remains Rock-Solid

The UAE Dirham’s strength stems from its unbreakable peg to the US Dollar (1 USD = 3.6725 AED), a policy in place since 1997. While the Pakistani Rupee floats freely, improved foreign reserves (now above $10 billion) and record-high remittances have prevented sharp slides against the AED this year.

Big Win for Pakistani Expats

Every dirham sent home today converts to 76.38 PKR, giving families in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a little extra breathing room for school fees, medical bills, and daily expenses. With monthly inflows from the UAE regularly topping $700 million, even tiny daily gains add up fast.

Quick Facts – AED vs PKR Today

1 AED = 76.38 PKR (Dec 02, 2025)

(Dec 02, 2025) 30-day high: 76.50 PKR

30-day low: 76.35 PKR

Year-to-date change: +0.12% (extremely stable)

2026 Outlook

Analysts forecast the AED to PKR rate to stay between 76.30 and 77.50 through 2026, with most predictions clustering around 76.80–77.20 by mid-2026, driven by continued UAE diversification and Pakistan’s gradual economic recovery.

Today’s rate: 1 AED = 76.38 PKR – steady, reliable, and still one of the most predictable currency pairs for overseas Pakistanis.