AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Dec. 03, 2025

Karachi/Dubai, December 03, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) has eased slightly to 76.35 Pakistani Rupees today, down 0.03 PKR from yesterday’s 76.38 close, according to live interbank and open-market rates. This tiny dip marks the lowest level in the past two weeks but still keeps the AED well within its stable 2025 range of 76.30–76.50 PKR.

Instant Boost for Pakistani Families in the UAE

For the 1.5 million Pakistanis working across the Emirates, every dirham sent home now buys a few extra rupees. With monthly remittances from the UAE consistently exceeding $700 million, even a 3-paisa drop translates into millions more reaching families in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for school fees, medical bills, and daily needs.

Today’s Key Numbers

1 AED = 76.35 PKR (December 03, 2025)

Change: −0.03 PKR (−0.04%)

7-day range: 76.35 – 76.50 PKR

Year-to-date: Still +0.09% vs early 2025 levels

Why the Dirham Stays So Steady

The UAE Dirham’s rock-solid peg to the US Dollar (1 USD = 3.6725 AED) continues to shield it from wild swings, while Pakistan’s rising forex reserves and strong worker remittances keep the PKR from major collapse.

Quick Outlook

Analysts expect the pair to stay between 76.20 and 76.80 through the rest of December 2025, with most forecasts pointing toward a gentle climb back toward 76.60–77.00 by early 2026.

Today’s rate: 1 AED = 76.35 Pakistani Rupee – a small dip that means a bigger smile for families back home.