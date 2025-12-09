AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Dec. 09, 2025

Karachi/Dubai, December 09, 2025: The UAE Dirham (AED) is trading at 76.38 Pakistani Rupees today, holding steady with minimal fluctuation from yesterday’s close, according to live interbank and open-market rates.

This rate aligns with the recent 30-day range of 76.30–77.00 PKR, showcasing the AED’s renowned stability amid global market calm.

Why the Dirham Stays So Predictable

The AED’s fixed peg to the US Dollar (1 USD = 3.6725 AED) ensures low volatility, while the Pakistani Rupee benefits from Pakistan’s growing foreign reserves (now over $10 billion) and consistent remittance inflows. Compared to early 2025’s average of 76.44 PKR, the pair has seen a subtle 0.08% gain year-to-date.

For the 1.5 million Pakistanis in the UAE, each dirham sent home converts to 76.38 PKR—a reliable boost for families covering essentials like school fees and groceries in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. UAE remittances topped $717 million in June alone, making it Pakistan’s second-largest source after Saudi Arabia.

Today’s Key Stats

– 1 AED = 76.38 PKR (December 09, 2025)

– Change: −0.01 PKR (−0.01%)

– 7-day high: 76.50 PKR

– 7-day low: 76.35 PKR

– 30-day average: 76.45 PKR

2026 Forecast Snapshot

Experts project the AED to PKR to range 76.20–77.50 through Q1 2026, with a mild upward trend to 76.80 Pakistani Rupee by March, supported by UAE’s diversification and Pakistan’s reserve buildup.

Today’s rate: 1 AED = 76.38 PKR – steady and supportive for expats bridging lives between the UAE and Pakistan.