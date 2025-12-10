AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate-Dec. 10, 2025

KARACHI – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate stands at PKR 76.33 on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, maintaining near record low territory as the new week begins.

This sustained favorable positioning delivers significant advantages for cross-border transactions between Pakistan and the UAE.

Today’s rate of 76.33 PKR continues the favorable trend, with the interbank market showing Rs. 77.10, indicating typical variations between trading channels. Market data shows the current AED/PKR exchange rate at 76.3200, with today’s range from 76.3200 to 76.9600 and an opening price of 76.7600.

According to recent data, the lowest United Arab Emirates dirham to Pakistani rupees rate was on December 3, 2025 when 1 United Arab Emirates dirham was worth 76.3368 Pakistani rupee, making today’s rate very close to this record low.

AED and PKR-An Intro

UAE Dirham: The Central Bank of the UAE maintains a fixed peg at 3.6725 AED per US Dollar since 1997, ensuring exceptional stability. The United Arab Emirates dirham began circulation in 1973 and gets its name from the word ‘Drachmae’, which translates from Greek to English as ‘handful’. The UAE Dirham is not considered a reserve currency. The United Arab Emirates Dirham has increased +0.68% year-to-date against the Pakistan Rupee.

Pakistani Rupee: Operating under a managed float mechanism, the Pakistani rupee is subdivided into 100 paise and adjusts to trade balance variations, foreign exchange reserve fluctuations, inflation pressures, and remittance inflows. The Pakistani Rupee is not considered a reserve currency. The Pakistan Rupee has decreased -0.66% year-to-date against the Dirham. Over the past 10 years, the Pakistan Rupee has declined -62.56% against the United Arab Emirates Dirham.

Valuation Determinants

Inflation Gaps: Pakistan’s elevated inflation compared to the UAE’s near-zero inflation continuously erodes the Rupee’s purchasing capacity, requiring State Bank interventions through monetary policy modifications and interest rate adjustments.

Energy Price Impact: Global oil valuations affect both economies asymmetrically—bolstering the UAE as an exporter while straining Pakistan as an importer. The UAE’s robust economy driven by oil exports and international trade supports the Dirham’s strength.

Remittance Channels: The UAE serves as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia. Consistent inflows reinforce currency stability and strengthen foreign exchange reserves, underpinning favorable rate positioning.

Trade Deficits: Pakistan imports considerable quantities of fuel, machinery, and consumer goods from the UAE, creating ongoing Dirham requirements balanced by robust remittance inflows.

2025 Performance Analysis

The year witnessed considerable volatility. The highest AED/PKR exchange rate in 2025 was 79.868 Pakistan Rupees per United Arab Emirates Dirham on March 10, 2025. The lowest AED/PKR exchange rate in 2025 was 75.817 Pakistan Rupees per United Arab Emirates Dirham on January 10, 2025.

The average AED/PKR exchange rate for 2025 is 76.710 Pakistan Rupees per United Arab Emirates Dirham, with today’s rate of 76.33 substantially below this benchmark. The AED/PKR rate is up +0.66% in 2025, meaning the United Arab Emirates Dirham increased in value compared to the Pakistan Rupee.

Over the past 90 days, the United Arab Emirates Dirham has weakened by 0.76% against the Pakistani Rupee, declining from ₨76.8816 to ₨76.3031 for each United Arab Emirates Dirham. Monthly data reveals March averaged 76.424 PKR (range: 76.111-79.868), April averaged 76.405 PKR (range: 76.235-76.532), May averaged 76.751 PKR (range: 76.495-77.041), and June averaged 77.068 PKR (range: 76.710-77.543).

Stakeholder Effects

Expatriate Workers: At 76.33 PKR, someone earning 5,000 AED monthly can send approximately PKR 381,650 to Pakistan—among the most favorable conversions of the year. The sustained strong Rupee delivers consistent purchasing power for families dependent on overseas income.

Business Entities: Importers benefit substantially from today’s advantageous rate through reduced expenses for UAE merchandise including electronics, machinery, and consumer goods. The strong Rupee positioning helps moderate inflation pressures by lowering import costs.

Travelers: Pakistani nationals visiting the UAE find 1,000 AED converting to PKR 76,330—highly affordable travel expenses. Their accommodation, dining, and shopping costs benefit from the favorable Rupee positioning.

Market Projections

The rate’s maintenance near record favorable levels indicates sustained Rupee strength in early December. Over the past 10 years, the United Arab Emirates Dirham has appreciated +167.15% against the Pakistan Rupee, making current favorable rates particularly significant for Pakistan.

Based on technical indicators, AED/PKR is currently rated Strong Sell, suggesting some market participants expect continued Rupee strength, though technical analysis provides only one perspective among many.

Today’s rate of 76.33 PKR demonstrates sustained week-start strength, with the Rupee maintaining near record favorable levels and delivering maximum benefits for remittance recipients, importers, and travelers engaged in cross-border activities connecting Pakistan and the UAE.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates vary across channels. Verify current rates with authorized dealers before transactions.