AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Dec. 12, 2025

Karachi/Dubai, December 12, 2025: The UAE Dirham (AED) has declined sharply to 76.29 Pakistani Rupees today, down 0.12 PKR from yesterday’s close of 76.41 PKR — the largest single-day drop since late October.

The move has pushed the AED to its lowest level in nearly three months, offering a welcome windfall for the 1.5 million Pakistanis living and working in the Emirates.

Market sources attribute the sudden softening to a combination of:

A stronger-than-expected PKR rally after the State Bank of Pakistan successfully raised $1 billion via Eurobonds at a lower yield than anticipated.

Seasonal profit-taking in the UAE forex market ahead of year-end holidays.

Mild USD weakness globally after the US Federal Reserve signalled no rush to hike rates further.

Even with today’s dip, the Dirham remains up 0.85 PKR (+1.1%) year-to-date from January’s average of 75.44 PKR, but the last six weeks have seen a clear downward drift from the August peak of 77.32 PKR.

Instant boost for Pakistani families

Every dirham sent home today converts to 12 paisas more than yesterday — small individually, but significant when multiplied across the $700–750 million that flows monthly from the UAE to Pakistan.

A worker earning 4,000 AED now sends home roughly 305,160 PKR instead of 305,640 PKR — an extra 480 rupees per salary that can cover school fees, utility bills, or groceries for many households.

Quick numbers – where we stand

Period Rate (PKR per AED) Change Today (Dec 12) 76.29 −0.12 PKR Yesterday 76.41 7-day high 76.50 30-day average 76.44 2025 high (Aug) 77.32 2025 low (Jan) 75.44

Looking ahead – 2026 forecasts

Most analysts expect the AED-PKR pair to stabilise between 76.00 and 77.00 through the first quarter of 2026.

Bullish scenario (PKR weakens): up to 77.50 Pakistani Rupee if oil prices rebound strongly.

Bearish scenario (PKR strengthens further): possible slide toward 75.80 PKR if Pakistan’s reserves continue rising.

Whatever the direction, the Dirham remains one of the most predictable currencies for overseas Pakistanis — a rare comfort in an otherwise volatile global forex landscape.

Today’s rate: 1 AED = 76.29 PKR

A small drop on the board, but a meaningful gain in the pockets of families back home.