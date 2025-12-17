AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Dec. 17, 2025

Karachi/Dubai, December 17, 2025: The UAE Dirham (AED) has fallen to 76.31 Pakistani Rupees today, down 0.09 PKR from yesterday’s close of 76.40 PKR — marking the biggest single-day drop in over a month. The move pushes the AED to its lowest level since early September, delivering a timely boost for the 1.5 million Pakistanis working in the Emirates.

Market observers point to a mix of factors:

A continued PKR rally fueled by higher-than-expected foreign inflows and positive sentiment after Pakistan’s improved credit outlook.

End-of-year profit-taking in UAE forex markets as traders lock in gains.

Mild global USD weakness following dovish signals from major central banks.

Despite the drop, the UAE Dirham is still up roughly 0.87 PKR (+1.1%) year-to-date from January’s average of 75.44 PKR, but the last eight weeks have seen a steady downward trend from the mid-year high of 77.32 PKR.

Real impact for families back home

Every dirham remitted today converts to 9 paisas more than yesterday — a small individual gain that adds up fast across the $700–750 million flowing monthly from the UAE to Pakistan.

A typical worker earning 4,000 AED now sends home approximately 305,240 Pakistani Rupee instead of 305,600 PKR — an extra 360 rupees per salary, enough to cover a week of groceries or school supplies for many households.

Quick numbers – where we stand

Period Rate (PKR per AED) Change Today (Dec 17) 76.31 −0.09 PKR Yesterday 76.40 7-day high 76.50 30-day average 76.42 2025 high (July) 77.61 2025 low (Jan) 75.44

Looking ahead – 2026 forecasts

Analysts expect the AED-PKR pair to consolidate between 76.00 and 76.80 through Q1 2026.

If PKR momentum continues: possible further softening toward 75.80 PKR.

If oil rebounds strongly: potential rebound to 77.00+ PKR.

The Dirham remains one of the most dependable currencies for overseas Pakistanis — a steady lifeline even in shifting markets.

Today’s rate: 1 AED = 76.31 PKR

A meaningful drop that puts more rupees in the hands of families back home just in time for the holidays.