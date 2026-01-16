AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Jan. 16, 2026

Karachi/Dubai, January 16, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) is currently valued at 76.21 Pakistani Rupees today, showing a minor softening of 0.01 PKR from yesterday’s close. The pair continues to trade within its narrow late-2025/early-2026 range of 76.20–76.50 PKR, offering consistent predictability for the millions of Pakistanis working and living in the Emirates.

Why the AED-PKR remains one of the most stable pairs

The Dirham’s renowned steadiness comes from its fixed peg to the US Dollar (1 USD = 3.6725 AED), a policy that has been in place since 1997. This anchor keeps volatility low, while the Pakistani Rupee has benefited from steady foreign reserves and reliable remittance inflows, helping it hold its ground against the AED in recent months.

Small daily gain for Pakistani families

For the 1.5 million Pakistanis in the UAE, every dirham sent home now converts to **76.21 PKR** — adding a few extra paisas to each transfer. When monthly remittances from the UAE exceed $700 million, even tiny daily movements deliver real support for families covering school fees, medical care, and household needs in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Today’s Quick Snapshot

– 1 UAE Dirhm = 76.21 Pakistani Rupee (January 16, 2026)

– Change: −0.01 PKR (−0.01%)

– 7-day high: 76.50 PKR

– 30-day average: 76.38 PKR

– 2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

– 2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Most analysts expect the AED-PKR pair to stay between 76.00 and 77.00 through the first quarter of 2026, with the majority of projections centering on 76.60–76.90 by March. UAE’s ongoing diversification and Pakistan’s reserve buildup should continue to keep volatility very low.

A calm, steady number that quietly helps millions of families across Pakistan.