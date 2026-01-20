AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Jan. 20, 2026

Karachi/Dubai, January 20, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) stands at 76.14 Pakistani Rupees today, showing a gentle easing of 0.11 PKR from recent levels, according to live interbank and open-market rates. This marks the lowest point in nearly four months, continuing the calm downward drift that has defined the pair since late 2025.

The AED’s rock-solid peg to the US Dollar at 3.6725 AED per USD — unchanged since 1997 — keeps it insulated from wild swings, while the Pakistani Rupee has been supported by steady foreign reserves and strong remittance inflows. Today’s rate of **76.14 PKR per AED** captures this balanced dynamic, offering a predictable benchmark for everyday transfers and long-term planning.

With over 1.5 million Pakistanis working across the Emirates, today’s lower rate means each dirham sent home converts to 76.14 PKR — a small but meaningful gain for families covering school fees, medical bills, groceries, and other essentials in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Monthly remittances from the UAE regularly exceed $700 million, so even a 10-paisa daily improvement adds up to real support.

Today’s Quick Snapshot

– Current Rate: 1 AED = 76.14 PKR

– Change: −0.11 PKR (−0.14%)

– 7-day high: 76.50 PKR

– 30-day average: 76.38 PKR

– 2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

– 2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Most analysts expect the AED-PKR pair to stay between **76.00 and 77.00** through Q1 2026, with the majority of forecasts pointing to 76.50–76.90 by March. UAE’s ongoing diversification and Pakistan’s reserve buildup should continue to keep volatility very low.

A quiet, dependable figure that quietly helps millions of families bridging the UAE and Pakistan.