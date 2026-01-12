AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate– January 10, 2026

Karachi/Dubai, January 10, 2026: – The UAE Dirham (AED) has slipped to 76.23 Pakistani Rupees today, down 0.02 PKR from yesterday’s close of 76.25 PKR — continuing the gentle downward drift seen over the past month.

The move marks the lowest level since early September, giving a small but appreciated lift to the 1.5 million Pakistanis living and working in the Emirates.

What’s behind the latest softening?

Market analysts highlight a combination of influences:

– Ongoing PKR strength supported by solid foreign inflows and positive economic sentiment in Pakistan.

– Early-year position adjustments in UAE forex markets as traders reposition after the holidays.

– Mild global USD easing amid expectations of steady central bank policies.

Despite the drop, the Dirham remains up approximately 0.79 PKR (+1.0%) year-to-date from January 2025’s average of 75.44 PKR, although the last twelve weeks have shown a consistent softening from the mid-2025 high of 77.32 PKR.

Real impact for families back home

Every dirham remitted today converts to **2 paisas more** than yesterday — a tiny individual gain that scales up across the $700–750 million flowing monthly from the UAE to Pakistan.

A typical worker earning 4,000 AED now sends home approximately **304,920 PKR** instead of 305,000 PKR — an extra 80 rupees per salary, enough to help with small daily expenses or treats for many households.

Quick numbers – where we stand

Looking ahead – 2026 forecasts

Analysts expect the AED-PKR pair to remain between 76.00 and 76.80 through Q1 2026.

– If PKR momentum continues: possible further softening toward 75.80 PKR.

– If oil prices firm up: potential rebound to 77.00+ PKR.

The Dirham remains one of the most dependable currencies for overseas Pakistanis — a steady lifeline even amid shifting markets.

Today’s rate: 1 UAE Dirham = 76.23 Pakistani Rupee

A small drop that puts a few more rupees in the hands of families back home as the new year settles in.