AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate – January 14, 2026

Karachi/Dubai, January 14, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) has slipped to 76.22 Pakistani Rupees today, down 0.03 PKR from yesterday’s close of 76.25 PKR — continuing the gentle downward drift observed over the past month.

This marks the lowest level since early September, offering a small but appreciated lift for the 1.5 million Pakistanis working in the Emirates.

What’s behind the latest softening?

Market analysts highlight a combination of influences:

– Ongoing PKR resilience supported by solid foreign inflows and positive economic sentiment in Pakistan.

– Early-year position adjustments in UAE forex markets as traders reposition after the holidays.

– Subtle global USD easing amid expectations of steady central bank policies.

Despite the drop, the Dirham remains up approximately **0.78 PKR (+1.0%)** year-to-date from January 2025’s average of 75.44 PKR, although the last twelve weeks have shown a consistent softening from the mid-2025 high of 77.32 PKR.

Real impact for families back home

Every dirham remitted today converts to 3 paisas more than yesterday — a tiny individual gain that scales up across the $700–750 million flowing monthly from the UAE to Pakistan.

A typical worker earning 4,000 AED now sends home approximately 304,880 PKR instead of 305,000 PKR — an extra 120 rupees per salary, enough to help with small daily expenses or treats for many households.

Looking ahead – 2026 forecasts

Analysts expect the AED-PKR pair to remain between 76.00 and 76.80 through Q1 2026.

– If PKR momentum holds: possible further softening toward 75.80 PKR.

– If oil prices firm up: potential rebound to 77.00+ PKR.

The Dirham remains one of the most dependable currencies for overseas Pakistanis — a steady lifeline even amid shifting markets.

Today’s rate: 1 AED = 76.22 Pakistani Rupee

A small drop that puts a few more rupees in the hands of families back home as the new year progresses.