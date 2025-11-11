AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 11, 2025

KARACHI – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate stands at PKR 76.54 on Monday, November 11, 2025, reflecting a significant recovery from yesterday’s elevated levels and signaling renewed Rupee strength as the new trading week begins. This represents a decline of 0.42 PKR from Sunday’s rate of 76.96 PKR.

Today’s rate of 76.54 PKR marks a welcome correction from yesterday’s weekend spike, bringing the exchange rate closer to the favorable levels witnessed in early November. The movement suggests that Sunday’s uptick toward 76.96 PKR was temporary, with market forces quickly restoring stability near the lower end of the trading range.

The past week has seen rates fluctuate between a high of 76.5068 on November 4 and a low of 76.4397 on November 7-8, with today’s rate positioning within this narrow band. The six-month average stands at 76.9052 PKR, making today’s rate below this benchmark and indicating favorable positioning for the Rupee.

The Two Currencies

UAE Dirham: The Central Bank of the UAE maintains a fixed peg at 3.6725 AED per US Dollar since 1997, providing exceptional stability. The UAE’s diversified economy employs over 1.5 million Pakistani nationals across construction, hospitality, healthcare, IT, and professional services sectors, creating substantial remittance flows.

Pakistani Rupee: Operating under a managed float system, the Rupee responds to trade balance, foreign exchange reserves, inflation rates, and remittance inflows. Today’s recovery suggests improved market sentiment and effective currency management by monetary authorities.

Key Exchange Rate Drivers

Inflation Differentials: Pakistan’s higher inflation compared to the UAE’s near-zero inflation continues eroding the Rupee’s purchasing power, requiring State Bank interventions through interest rate adjustments.

Energy Prices: Global oil prices impact both economies asymmetrically—benefiting the UAE as an exporter while pressuring Pakistan as an importer.

Remittance Flows: The UAE serves as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source. Consistent inflows support currency stability and bolster foreign exchange reserves that underpin Rupee confidence.

Trade Imbalances: Pakistan’s import surplus with the UAE creates persistent Dirham demand, offset by strong remittance inflows that help stabilize the currency.

2025 Performance Overview

The year has witnessed significant volatility. The rate reached a low of 75.817 PKR on January 10 and peaked at 79.868 PKR on March 10. Recent data shows November 8 recorded 76.4397 PKR—the lowest rate in recent months.

Monthly performance reveals October’s low of 76.504 PKR (October 24) and high of 77.301 PKR (October 17), with an average of 76.896 PKR. September saw rates between 76.624 PKR (September 26) and 77.299 PKR (September 4), averaging 77.001 PKR. August fluctuated between 76.719 PKR (August 29) and 77.320 PKR (August 11), averaging 77.093 PKR.

The 2025 average stands at 76.688 PKR, with a maximum of 77.700 PKR and minimum of 75.449 PKR, positioning today’s rate of 76.54 below the annual average.

Stakeholder Impact

Expatriates: At 76.54 PKR, a worker earning 5,000 AED monthly can remit approximately PKR 382,700 to Pakistan—PKR 2,100 less than yesterday’s rate but still providing solid support for households. The rate correction benefits families by signaling currency stability.

Businesses: Importers benefit from today’s improved rate with reduced costs for UAE goods including electronics and machinery. Exporters face slight competitiveness adjustments as their Rupee-denominated costs translate into Dirham prices.

Travelers: Pakistani visitors to the UAE find 1,000 AED costing PKR 76,540—approximately PKR 420 less than yesterday’s elevated rate, making travel more affordable as the week begins.

Market Outlook

The rate recovery from yesterday’s spike suggests healthy market functioning and adequate foreign exchange liquidity. Pakistan’s ongoing economic reforms and stable remittance flows support the favorable positioning, though challenges from debt servicing and import requirements persist.

Monday Summary

Current Rate: 76.54 Pakistani Rupee per AED on November 11, 2025

76.54 Pakistani Rupee per AED on November 11, 2025 Movement: Down 0.42 PKR from Sunday’s 76.96 PKR

Down 0.42 PKR from Sunday’s 76.96 PKR Weekly Range: Between 76.4397 (November 7-8) and 76.5068 (November 4)

Between 76.4397 (November 7-8) and 76.5068 (November 4) Six-Month Average: 76.9052 PKR—today’s rate below benchmark

76.9052 PKR—today’s rate below benchmark 2025 Range: Year low of 75.817 PKR (January 10), peak of 79.868 PKR (March 10)

Year low of 75.817 PKR (January 10), peak of 79.868 PKR (March 10) Annual Average: 76.688 PKR—today’s rate favorably positioned

Today’s rate of 76.54 PKR reflects a positive start to the week, with the Rupee recovering from yesterday’s temporary weakness. The correction demonstrates market resilience and provides benefits for remittance recipients, importers, and travelers engaged in cross-border activities between Pakistan and the UAE.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates vary across channels. Verify current rates with authorized dealers before transactions.