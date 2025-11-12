AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 12, 2025

KARACHI – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate stands at PKR 76.54 on Tuesday, November 12, 2025, maintaining stability from yesterday’s session and positioning near historically favorable levels for the Rupee.

This consistent rate provides predictability for cross-border financial activities as mid-week trading continues.

Today’s rate of 76.54 PKR remains unchanged from Monday’s level, demonstrating the stability that has characterized early November trading. Market data shows November 12 recorded the lowest AED to PKR rate of 76.4225 PKR, though broader market indicators reflect rates around the 76.54 level, suggesting tight spreads and minimal volatility.

The six-month average stands at 76.9052 PKR, positioning today’s rate below this benchmark and indicating favorable conditions for the Pakistani currency. This steady environment benefits millions of stakeholders dependent on the AED-PKR corridor for remittances, trade, and travel.

The Two Currencies

UAE Dirham: The Central Bank of the UAE maintains a fixed peg at 3.6725 AED per US Dollar since 1997, delivering exceptional stability. The Dirham has increased +1.54% year-to-date against the Pakistan Rupee, reflecting Pakistan’s currency challenges while the UAE’s diversified economy continues attracting foreign investment. Over 1.5 million Pakistani nationals work across the UAE, creating substantial remittance flows.

Pakistani Rupee: Operating under a managed float system, the Rupee responds to trade balance, foreign exchange reserves, inflation rates, and remittance inflows. Recent stability near favorable levels suggests improved monetary management despite ongoing inflation and external debt pressures.

Key Exchange Rate Drivers

Inflation Differentials: Pakistan’s higher inflation compared to the UAE’s near-zero inflation continues eroding the Rupee’s purchasing power, requiring State Bank interventions through monetary policy adjustments.

Energy Prices: Global oil prices impact both economies asymmetrically—benefiting the UAE as an exporter while pressuring Pakistan as an importer.

Remittance Flows: The UAE serves as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source. Consistent inflows support currency stability and bolster foreign exchange reserves.

Trade Imbalances: Pakistan’s import surplus with the UAE creates persistent Dirham demand, offset by strong remittance inflows.

The year witnessed significant volatility, with the rate reaching a low of 75.817 PKR on January 10 and peaking at 79.868 PKR on March 10. The 2025 average stands at 76.698 PKR, making today’s rate of 76.54 below this benchmark.

July 14 saw the year’s highest rate at 77.7964 PKR, while recent months have shown gradual improvement. Monthly data reveals March averaged 76.424 PKR (low 76.111, high 79.868), April averaged 76.405 PKR (low 76.235, high 76.532), May averaged 76.751 PKR (low 76.495, high 77.041), and June ranged from 76.710 to 77.543 PKR.

The AED/PKR rate is up +0.89% in 2025, meaning the Dirham has increased in value compared to the Rupee.

Stakeholder Impact

Expatriates: At 76.54 PKR, a worker earning 5,000 AED monthly can remit approximately PKR 382,700 to Pakistan, providing consistent support for households. The stable rate offers predictability for family budgets covering education, healthcare, and daily expenses.

Businesses: Importers benefit from the favorable rate with reduced costs for UAE goods. Exporters face slight competitiveness adjustments, but overall stability facilitates planning and reduces currency risk.

Travelers: Pakistani visitors to the UAE find 1,000 AED costing PKR 76,540—maintaining affordable travel costs at historically favorable levels.

Market Outlook

The rate’s stability near November lows suggests sustained Rupee strength heading into mid-month. Pakistan’s ongoing economic reforms and consistent remittance flows support the favorable positioning, though challenges from debt servicing and import requirements persist.

Mid-Week Summary

Current Rate: 76.54 Pakistani Rupee per AED on November 12, 2025

76.54 Pakistani Rupee per AED on November 12, 2025 Stability: Unchanged from Monday’s level

Unchanged from Monday’s level Year Performance: +1.54% Dirham appreciation, +0.89% AED/PKR increase

+1.54% Dirham appreciation, +0.89% AED/PKR increase 2025 Range: Low of 75.817 PKR (January 10), peak of 79.868 PKR (March 10)

Low of 75.817 PKR (January 10), peak of 79.868 PKR (March 10) Annual Average: 76.698 PKR—today’s rate favorably positioned below benchmark

76.698 PKR—today’s rate favorably positioned below benchmark Record Low: 76.4225 PKR recorded on November 12

Today’s rate of 76.54 PKR reflects continued mid-week stability, with the Rupee maintaining strength near favorable levels. The consistent positioning benefits remittance recipients, importers, and travelers engaged in cross-border activities between Pakistan and the UAE.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates vary across channels. Verify current rates with authorized dealers before transactions.