AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 17, 2025

KARACHI – The AED to PKR rate slips to a fresh 2025 low of 76.42 on Monday, 17 November 2025, as the Pakistani Rupee opens the week at its strongest level against the UAE Dirham.

The new trough undercuts the prior 2025 floor of 76.4225 recorded on 12 November and offers the best conversion value for remitters, importers, and travelers all year.

Monday Market Snapshot

– Interbank: PKR 77.80 per AED

– Open-market buying: Rs 76.67

– Open-market selling: Rs 76.77

– MTD range: 77.0873 high – 76.4225 previous low

– 6-month average: 76.9052

UAE Dirham – Pegged at 3.6725 to the US Dollar since 1997, the AED remains one of the world’s most stable currencies. Over 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates in the UAE keep remittance channels flowing, while the Dirham has still gained 1.54 % YTD against the PKR despite the Rupee’s latest rally.

Pakistani Rupee – Trading under a managed-float regime, the PKR responds to trade balances, FX reserves, inflation, and remittance flows. Today’s break below 76.50 signals tighter central-bank oversight and improved dollar liquidity.

Key Drivers Behind Today’s 76.42 Rate

1. Inflation differential – UAE’s near-zero CPI versus Pakistan’s elevated inflation narrows the Rupee’s real exchange rate.

2. Energy prices – Stable crude helps the UAE (net exporter) while easing Pakistan’s import bill.

3. Remittances – The UAE is Pakistan’s second-largest source of inflows; stronger PKR maximizes the local-currency value of each Dirham sent home.

4. Trade gap – Pakistani imports of Emirati fuel, machinery and consumer goods are cheaper at 76.42, cushioning domestic prices.

2025 Performance at a Glance

– Jan 10 low: 75.817

– Mar 10 high: 79.868

– YTD average: 76.698

– 12-month range: 79.8671 (10 Mar 2025) – 75.4782 (21 Dec 2024)

– 180-day peak: 77.735 (21 Jul 2025)

Monthly averages show progressive Rupee strengthening after the March spike:

– April: 76.405

– May: 76.751

– June: 77.068

Who Benefits from 76.42 AED to PKR?

Overseas Pakistanis – A 5,000 AED salary converts to PKR 382,100, the highest 2025 payout for families back home.

Importers – Lower landed cost for UAE electronics, gold, and machinery helps tame local inflation.

Tourists – 1,000 AED now costs just PKR 76,420, making hotels, flights, and shopping in the Emirates cheaper than at any point this year.

Outlook: Will the Rupee Hold Below 76.50?

Analysts expect range-bound trading around the 76.40-77.00 corridor through December, supported by steady remittances and IMF-aligned reforms. Barring external shocks, the AED to PKR forecast favors continued Rupee resilience, with 76.42 likely to act as a near-term support level.

Quick Recap – 17 November 2025

– AED to PKR today: 76.42 – new 2025 low

– Previous low: 76.4225 (12 Nov)

– Open market: 76.67 / 76.77

– Interbank: 77.80

– 12-month high: 79.8671

– 12-month low: 75.4782

– 2025 average: 76.698

Bookmark this page for tomorrow’s AED to PKR live updates, historical charts, and mid-market rates.