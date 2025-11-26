AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 26, 2025

KARACHI/DUBAI – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate stands at PKR 76.38 on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, maintaining near record low territory as the month draws toward its conclusion.

This sustained positioning continues delivering significant advantages for cross-border transactions between Pakistan and the UAE.

Today’s rate of 76.38 PKR remains close to the historic low of 76.3959 PKR recorded on November 21, demonstrating remarkable consistency in Pakistan’s currency strength. While interbank rates show some variation at Rs. 77.45, the mid-market rate reflects the competitive positioning that has characterized late November trading.

The sustained strength near record favorable levels provides predictability for millions of stakeholders dependent on the AED-PKR corridor for remittances, commerce, and travel expenses heading into the final week of November.

UAE Dirham: The Central Bank of the UAE maintains a fixed peg at 3.6725 AED per US Dollar since 1997, ensuring exceptional stability. The Dirham derives its name from the Greek word ‘Drachmae,’ meaning ‘handful.’ Over 1.5 million Pakistanis work across Emirates in diverse sectors, creating substantial remittance channels that support Pakistan’s economy.

Pakistani Rupee: Operating under a managed float mechanism, the Rupee is subdivided into 100 paise and adjusts to trade balance variations, foreign exchange reserve fluctuations, inflation pressures, and remittance inflows. Today’s sustained strength near record levels signals effective monetary supervision and successful policy execution.

Valuation Determinants

Inflation Gaps: Pakistan’s elevated inflation compared to the UAE’s near-zero inflation continuously erodes the Rupee’s purchasing capacity, requiring State Bank interventions through monetary policy modifications and interest rate adjustments to maintain stability.

Energy Price Impact: Global oil valuations affect both economies asymmetrically—bolstering the UAE as an exporter while straining Pakistan as an importer. Recent stability in energy markets contributes to the favorable exchange rate environment.

Remittance Channels: The UAE serves as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia. Consistent inflows reinforce currency stability and strengthen foreign exchange reserves, underpinning the favorable rate positioning.

Trade Deficits: Pakistan imports considerable quantities of fuel, machinery, and consumer goods from the UAE, creating ongoing Dirham requirements balanced by robust remittance inflows that help stabilize the currency.

2025 Performance Analysis

The year witnessed considerable volatility. The highest exchange rate in 2025 reached 77.7964 PKR on July 14, while the lowest touched 76.3959 PKR on November 21. The 2025 average sits at 76.698 PKR, with today’s rate of 76.38 substantially below this benchmark, representing exceptional value.

Monthly data reveals March averaged 76.424 PKR (range: 76.111-79.868), April averaged 76.405 PKR (range: 76.235-76.532), May averaged 76.751 PKR (range: 76.495-77.041), and June averaged 77.068 PKR (range: 76.710-77.543). November has seen sustained strength near the year’s most favorable levels.

Stakeholder Effects

Expatriate Workers: At 76.38 PKR, someone earning 5,000 AED monthly can send approximately PKR 381,900 to Pakistan—among the most favorable conversions of the entire year. The sustained strong Rupee delivers consistent purchasing power for families dependent on overseas income.

Business Entities: Importers benefit substantially from today’s advantageous rate through reduced expenses for UAE merchandise including electronics, machinery, and consumer goods. The strong Rupee positioning helps moderate inflation pressures by lowering import costs.

Travelers: Pakistani nationals visiting the UAE find 1,000 AED converting to PKR 76,380—highly affordable travel expenses. Their accommodation, dining, and shopping costs benefit from the strong Rupee positioning.

Market Projections

The rate’s maintenance near the 2025 record low indicates persistent Rupee strength heading into December. Pakistan’s ongoing economic restructuring and reliable remittance streams support this favorable positioning, though challenges from debt servicing remain present.

Mid-Week Summary

Today’s rate of 76.38 PKR demonstrates sustained mid-week strength, with the Rupee maintaining favorable levels near record lows and delivering maximum benefits for remittance recipients, importers, and travelers engaged in cross-border activities connecting Pakistan and the UAE.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates vary across channels. Verify current rates with authorized dealers before transactions.