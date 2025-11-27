AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate– Nov. 27, 2025

KARACHI/DUBAI: The UAE Dirham (AED) stands at 76.37 Pakistani Rupees today, a modest dip of 0.02 PKR from yesterday, according to live interbank and open-market data.

While small, the move continues a gradual softening trend seen in recent weeks, though the Dirham remains far stronger than the 2024 average of around 75.80 PKR.

The UAE Dirham’s value is anchored by its long-standing peg to the US Dollar (1 USD = 3.6725 AED), giving it remarkable stability compared to the freely floating Pakistani Rupee. On the Pakistan side, improved foreign exchange reserves and steady remittance inflows have helped the PKR hold ground better than expected this quarter.

Over 1.5 million Pakistanis working across the Emirates will see each dirham they send home now stretch a little further. Even a 2-paisa daily gain adds up when monthly remittances from the UAE routinely top $700 million.

Diversification into tech, logistics, tourism, and renewable energy — backed by business-friendly policies and massive infrastructure investment — keeps the Dirham among the world’s most stable currencies and the UAE as a top destination for Pakistani professionals.

Quick look at the currencies**

– AED (UAE Dirham) – Launched 1973 | Pegged to USD

– PKR (Pakistani Rupee) – Launched 1948 | Free float

Today’s rate: 1 AED = 76.37 PKR

A quiet but welcome slide for expats sending money home.