AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 8, 2025

KARACHI – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate stands at PKR 76.47 on Thursday, November 7, 2025, as the trading week draws to a close with the currency pair maintaining exceptional stability near favorable levels for the Rupee.

At 76.47 PKR, today’s rate concludes the week virtually unchanged from recent sessions, demonstrating remarkable consistency. During the past week, the exchange rate fluctuated between a high of 76.5068 and a low of 76.4591 on November 4, representing minimal volatility of just 0.06% across the period.

This tight trading range provides predictability for the millions of stakeholders dependent on the AED-PKR corridor as they enter the weekend. The rate positions very close to November 5’s low of 76.4591 PKR—the lowest rate recorded in 2025, reflecting sustained Rupee strength.

The Two Currencies

UAE Dirham: The Central Bank of the UAE maintains a fixed peg at 3.6725 AED per US Dollar since 1997, delivering nearly three decades of exchange rate stability. The UAE’s diversified economy—spanning finance, technology, tourism, and energy—employs over 1.5 million Pakistani nationals, creating substantial remittance flows.

Pakistani Rupee: Operating under a managed float system, the Rupee’s value responds to trade balance, foreign exchange reserves, inflation rates, and remittance inflows. Recent stability suggests improved macroeconomic management despite ongoing challenges from inflation and external debt pressures.

Key Exchange Rate Drivers

Inflation Differentials: Pakistan’s higher inflation compared to the UAE’s near-zero inflation gradually erodes the Rupee’s purchasing power, requiring State Bank policy interventions through interest rate adjustments.

Energy Prices: Global oil prices impact both economies asymmetrically—benefiting the UAE as an exporter while pressuring Pakistan as an importer. Current energy price stability supports the favorable exchange rate environment.

Remittance Flows: The UAE serves as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source. Consistent inflows support currency stability and bolster foreign exchange reserves.

Trade Imbalances: Pakistan’s import surplus with the UAE creates persistent Dirham demand, offset by strong remittance inflows that help stabilize the currency.

2025 Performance Overview

The year witnessed significant volatility, with the rate reaching a low of 75.817 PKR on January 10 and peaking at 79.868 PKR on March 10. The annual average stands at 76.698 PKR, making today’s rate of 76.47 below this benchmark.

Monthly performance shows March averaged 76.424 PKR, April averaged 76.405 PKR, May averaged 76.751 PKR, while June saw the high reaching 77.543 PKR on June 24. The gradual improvement from mid-year weakness to current favorable levels reflects either improving economic fundamentals or successful policy interventions.

Stakeholder Impact

Expatriates: At 76.47 PKR, a worker earning 5,000 AED monthly can remit approximately PKR 382,350 to Pakistan, directly supporting millions of households for education, healthcare, and daily expenses. The week’s stability provides predictable income for families.

Businesses: Importers benefit from the favorable rate with reduced costs for UAE goods including electronics and machinery. Exporters face slight competitiveness adjustments, but overall stability facilitates planning and reduces currency risk.

Travelers: Pakistani visitors to the UAE find 1,000 AED costing PKR 76,470—among the most favorable levels in 2025, making weekend travel more affordable.

Market Outlook

Forecasts suggest continued range-bound trading between Pakistani Rupee 75.80 and PKR 77.00 in the coming weeks, assuming stable economic conditions. Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves face ongoing debt servicing pressure, though recent stability suggests improved management as the country implements economic reforms.

Week-End Summary

Current Rate: 76.47 PKR per AED on November 7, 2025

76.47 PKR per AED on November 7, 2025 Weekly Performance: Minimal fluctuation between 76.4591 and 76.5068 PKR

Minimal fluctuation between 76.4591 and 76.5068 PKR 2025 Range: Year low of 75.817 PKR (January 10), peak of 79.868 PKR (March 10)

Year low of 75.817 PKR (January 10), peak of 79.868 PKR (March 10) Position: Near 2025’s lowest recorded rate, demonstrating Rupee strength

Near 2025’s lowest recorded rate, demonstrating Rupee strength Outlook: Range-bound trading expected through year-end

As the week concludes, today’s rate of 76.47 PKR reflects continued stability near the most favorable levels of 2025. The minimal weekly volatility benefits stakeholders across remittances, trade, and travel, providing a predictable environment for cross-border financial activities between Pakistan and the UAE heading into the weekend.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates vary across channels. Verify current rates with authorized dealers before transactions.