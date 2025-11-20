AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- November 20, 2025

KARACHI – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate remains at PKR 76.41 on Thursday, November 20, 2025, sustaining the record low territory and reflecting exceptional Rupee resilience. This consistent positioning continues offering significant benefits for cross-border transactions between Pakistan and the UAE.

Today’s rate of 76.41 PKR preserves the historic low established recently, demonstrating remarkable stability in Pakistan’s currency. The rate holds steady despite global market dynamics, with other sources showing rates around 77.00 PKR, indicating slight variations across different trading platforms and channels.

The six-month average hovers at 76.8872 PKR, placing today’s rate considerably below this benchmark and highlighting exceptionally favorable conditions for the Pakistani currency. This sustained strength reflects effective monetary management and encouraging economic signals.

Currency Profiles: Contrasting Monetary Frameworks

UAE Dirham: The Central Bank of the UAE preserves a fixed peg at 3.6725 AED per US Dollar since 1997, delivering exceptional stability. Over 1.5 million Pakistanis work across Emirates in diverse sectors, creating substantial remittance channels. The Dirham has gained +1.55% year-to-date against the Rupee, though recent developments show Pakistan’s currency recovering significant ground.

Pakistani Rupee: Operating under a managed float mechanism, the Rupee adjusts to trade balance variations, foreign exchange reserve fluctuations, inflation pressures, and remittance inflows. Today’s sustained record strength signals enhanced monetary supervision and effective policy execution despite ongoing inflation and external debt pressures.

Valuation Determinants

Inflation Gaps: Pakistan’s elevated inflation compared to the UAE’s near-zero inflation continuously erodes the Rupee’s purchasing capacity, requiring State Bank interventions through monetary policy modifications and interest rate adjustments to preserve stability.

Energy Price Impact: Global oil valuations affect both economies differently—bolstering the UAE as an exporter while straining Pakistan as an importer. Current energy price stability contributes to the favorable exchange rate climate.

Remittance Channels: The UAE serves as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia. Consistent inflows reinforce currency stability and strengthen foreign exchange reserves, underpinning the favorable rate positioning.

Trade Deficits: Pakistan imports considerable quantities of fuel, machinery, and consumer goods from the UAE, creating ongoing Dirham requirements balanced by robust remittance inflows that help stabilize the currency.

2025 Performance Analysis

The year witnessed considerable volatility, with rates previously reaching a floor of 75.817 PKR on January 10 before recent record lows, and climbing to a peak of 79.868 PKR on March 10. The 2025 average sits at 76.698 PKR, placing today’s rate of 76.41 substantially below this benchmark.

The highest exchange rate in 2025 occurred on July 14 when 1 AED was valued at 77.7964 PKR. Over the past 180 days spanning May through November, rates peaked at 77.735 PKR on July 21 and bottomed at 76.276 PKR on August 3, with an average of 77.074 PKR—making today’s positioning exceptionally advantageous.

Monthly data shows January ranged 75.817-75.957 PKR, March averaged 76.424 PKR (range: 76.111-79.868), April averaged 76.405 PKR (range: 76.235-76.532), May averaged 76.751 PKR (range: 76.495-77.041), and June averaged 77.068 PKR (range: 76.710-77.543).

Stakeholder Effects

Expatriate Workers: At 76.41 PKR, someone earning 5,000 AED monthly can send approximately PKR 382,050 to Pakistan—the most favorable conversion of the year. The strong Rupee means families receive slightly fewer PKR per Dirham compared to earlier volatility, though remittances retain exceptional purchasing power due to the historically favorable positioning.

Business Entities: Importers benefit substantially from today’s record advantageous rate through significantly reduced expenses for UAE merchandise including electronics, machinery, and consumer goods. The strong Rupee positioning helps moderate inflation pressures by lowering import costs.

Travelers: Pakistani nationals visiting the UAE find 1,000 AED converting to PKR 76,410—the most affordable travel expenses of 2025. Their travel, accommodation, and shopping costs benefit maximally from the record-strong Rupee positioning.

Market Projections

The rate’s maintenance at the 2025 low indicates persistent Rupee fortitude entering late November. Pakistan’s ongoing economic restructuring and reliable remittance streams support the favorable positioning. Over the past decade, the Dirham has appreciated +169.46% against the Rupee, making current favorable rates particularly significant.

Economic signals suggest continued range-bound trading, with the rate likely preserving favorable territory assuming stable conditions and consistent policy execution through year-end.

Wednesday Summary

Current Rate: 76.41 Pakistani Rupee per AED on Wednesday, November 19, 2025

76.41 Pakistani Rupee per AED on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 Status: Maintaining recent record low territory

Maintaining recent record low territory Six-Month Average: 76.8872 PKR—today’s rate significantly below benchmark

76.8872 PKR—today’s rate significantly below benchmark 180-Day Performance: Average 77.074, high 77.735 (July 21), low 76.276 (August 3)

Average 77.074, high 77.735 (July 21), low 76.276 (August 3) Year Performance: +1.55% Dirham appreciation, recent strong Rupee recovery

+1.55% Dirham appreciation, recent strong Rupee recovery 10-Year Context: Dirham up +169.46% against Rupee over the decade

Dirham up +169.46% against Rupee over the decade Annual Average: 76.698 PKR—today’s rate at record favorable positioning

Today’s rate of 76.41 PKR demonstrates sustained mid-week resilience, with the Rupee maintaining record low levels and delivering maximum benefits for remittance recipients, importers, and travelers engaged in cross-border activities connecting Pakistan and the UAE.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates vary across channels. Verify current rates with authorized dealers before transactions.