UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- October 15, 2025

KARACHI/DUBAI – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate stands at PKR 76.56 on October 15, 2025, reflecting relative stability in the currency pair that serves as a crucial financial link between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Today’s AED to PKR rate of 76.56 represents a key benchmark for the thousands of Pakistani expatriates working in the UAE and businesses engaged in bilateral trade between the two nations. Over the past week, the exchange rate has fluctuated between a high of 76.62 on October 7 and a low of 76.61 on October 6, demonstrating minimal volatility in recent trading sessions.

The United Arab Emirates Dirham is the official currency of the UAE, one of the Middle East’s most dynamic economies. Introduced in 1973, the Dirham is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED to 1 USD, providing stability and predictability in international transactions. The currency is managed by the Central Bank of the UAE and has become a significant player in regional trade, particularly in oil and gas markets, tourism, and financial services. The UAE’s position as a major global business hub has made the Dirham an important currency for South Asian expatriate workers, with millions of Pakistani nationals employed across Emirates.

The Pakistani Rupee is the official currency of Pakistan, issued and managed by the State Bank of Pakistan. Unlike the pegged Dirham, the Rupee operates under a managed float system, where its value is determined by market forces with occasional central bank intervention. Pakistan’s economy, characterized by textiles, agriculture, and a growing services sector, faces ongoing challenges including inflation, external debt, and trade imbalances. The Rupee’s performance against major currencies like the Dirham directly impacts Pakistan’s remittance receipts, which constitute a significant portion of the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

The AED to PKR exchange rate has shown notable movement over the past year. In 2024, the average exchange rate was 75.83 PKR per Dirham, with a yearly high of 76.77 PKR and a low of 75.14 PKR. In 2025, the rate has reached a low of 75.49 PKR on March 30, while today’s rate of 76.56 suggests the Rupee has weakened slightly from that position.

Several factors influence the AED to PKR valuation. Economic fundamentals such as Pakistan’s inflation rates, GDP growth, and fiscal policies directly impact Rupee strength, with higher inflation typically weakening the currency against stable currencies like the Dirham. Oil prices play a crucial role as the UAE’s economy is heavily oil-dependent and Pakistan is a major oil importer, meaning fluctuations in global oil prices affect both economies differently.

Remittance flows remain critical, as the UAE hosts over 1.7 million Pakistani expatriates, making it the second-largest source of remittances to Pakistan. Strong remittance flows can support the Rupee by increasing foreign currency supply. The State Bank of Pakistan’s monetary policy decisions, including interest rate adjustments and foreign exchange interventions, play a crucial role in exchange rate determination. Additionally, Pakistan’s political environment and policy consistency affect investor confidence and currency valuations.

Impact on Stakeholders

The current AED to PKR rate has far-reaching implications across multiple sectors. Pakistani workers in the UAE depend heavily on this exchange rate for the value of their remittances. At today’s rate of 76.56, a worker earning 5,000 AED monthly can send approximately PKR 382,800 to Pakistan, supporting families and contributing to household purchasing power.

For businesses and trade, importers in Pakistan purchasing UAE goods face higher costs when the Rupee weakens, potentially increasing prices for consumers. Conversely, Pakistani exporters to the UAE gain competitiveness with a weaker Rupee. The construction, textiles, and food industries are particularly sensitive to these exchange rate movements.

Pakistani travelers visiting the UAE for business, tourism, or transit flights experience varying costs depending on the exchange rate. Today’s rate means that 1,000 AED worth of expenses in Dubai would cost a Pakistani traveler PKR 76,530. The AED to PKR rate also serves as an indicator of Pakistan’s economic health and external sector stability, with persistent Rupee depreciation signaling underlying economic challenges.

The exchange rate has shown relatively stable movement in recent weeks, with minor day-to-day fluctuations. Monthly performance shows an increase of PKR 0.35, representing a 0.45% change, while yearly performance indicates the Dirham has strengthened by PKR 1, representing a 1.29% increase in value.

This stability comes amid Pakistan’s ongoing economic reform program and efforts to stabilize its external sector. However, the exchange rate remains vulnerable to global economic conditions, oil price movements, and domestic policy decisions.

For Pakistani expatriates and businesses dealing in cross-border transactions, staying informed about exchange rate movements remains essential for financial planning. While today’s rate reflects relative stability, the dynamic nature of currency markets warrants continuous attention to economic developments in both countries.

Note: Exchange rates vary between interbank and open market rates. The rate mentioned is an indicative market rate and may differ from rates offered by banks and money changers.