UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate - October 21, 2025

The UAE Dirham (AED) rate in Pakistan has shown remarkable stability over the past week, standing firm at 76.53 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, October 21, 2025.

This stability is a welcome sight for the massive Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, whose remittances are a critical lifeline for Pakistan’s economy. The interbank rate remained largely unchanged over the past seven days, hovering closely around the 76.53 PKR mark. Compared to the high volatility often seen in the US Dollar (USD) market, the AED’s steady valuation reflects its peg to the USD and, crucially, a relative equilibrium in the market driven by consistent remittance inflows.

Valuation Criteria and Key Economic Impact

The exchange rate between the AED and PKR is primarily an indirect reflection of the USD/PKR rate, given that the UAE Dirham is formally pegged to the US Dollar. Therefore, any movement in the AED/PKR is fundamentally driven by shifts in the Rupee’s value against the greenback, which are influenced by factors like Pakistan’s Current Account Deficit and Foreign Exchange Reserves.

The most powerful and direct influence on the AED/PKR rate, however, comes from remittance flows. As the UAE is a top source of remittances for Pakistan, consistent and high volumes of official transfers increase the supply of Dirhams in the market, acting as a crucial stabilizing force for the Rupee.

A consistently stable and high AED/PKR rate provides a significant and primarily beneficial impact on Pakistan’s economy. The most immediate effect is the boost to remittances.

A stronger AED (and thus a higher PKR conversion rate) ensures that overseas workers’ earnings translate into greater purchasing power for their families. This reliable local currency inflow supports domestic consumption and is a critical component for the national foreign exchange earnings, helping to replenish reserves and bolster the country’s Balance of Payments.

Unlike a depreciating rupee against the USD (which directly drives inflation via import costs), the stability of the AED rate helps contain imported inflationary pressure and provides crucial predictability for the Pakistani households that rely on these foreign inflows.