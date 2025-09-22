Karachi/Dubai, September 22, 2025: The UAE Dirham (AED) holds steady at 76.64 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, mirroring yesterday’s rate with no fluctuation, as affirmed by top-tier financial sources tracking interbank and open market activities.

This consistency follows a remarkable June, when the AED leaped by 0.81 PKR, advancing from 76.44 PKR to 77.25 PKR and scaling a peak of 77.6111 PKR on July 1, 2025. The Dirham’s reliability underscores the United Arab Emirates’ astute economic strategies and its prominence as a global financial hub.

Valuation Mechanism: Unraveling the AED-PKR Exchange Rate

The AED-PKR rate is forged through a blend of fixed and floating currency systems. The UAE Dirham is anchored to the US Dollar at a fixed 3.6725 AED per USD, a policy maintained by the Central Bank of the UAE since 1997 to ensure monetary stability and attract international investment. This peg aligns the Dirham’s value with USD shifts, influenced by US Federal Reserve policies, oil market dynamics, and the UAE’s trade surplus. The Pakistani Rupee, however, floats freely, its value shaped by market supply and demand, driven by Pakistan’s export-import balance, foreign reserves, inflation rates, and geopolitical factors. Today’s rate of 76.64 PKR per AED on September 22, 2025, indicates a stable equilibrium, with the Dirham’s strength balancing the PKR’s economic pressures, providing a dependable measure for financial transactions.

UAE’s Strategic Economic Policies: A Beacon of Innovation

The UAE’s economic success is propelled by forward-looking policies that bolster the Dirham’s strength. Shifting from an oil-dependent model, the nation has embraced cutting-edge industries like artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and tourism, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi emerging as global economic powerhouses. The UAE Vision 2031 prioritizes fiscal agility, business-friendly regulations, and infrastructure growth, drawing over $20 billion in foreign investment in 2025, according to World Bank data. The Central Bank’s proactive management, supported by substantial reserves and inflation control, safeguards the Dirham’s value. This strategic vision sustains the currency at 76.64 PKR today, reinforcing the UAE’s status as a model of economic resilience.

Impact on Pakistani Expats in UAE and Their Families

For the 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates flourishing in the UAE, today’s AED rate of 76.64 PKR offers consistent remittance support. These workers, active in construction, hospitality, and professional sectors, remitted $717.2 million in June 2025, per State Bank of Pakistan data, cementing the UAE as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia. The stable Dirham ensures a reliable flow of funds, empowering families in Pakistan to invest in education, healthcare, and housing in regions like Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, fueling local economic vitality and poverty reduction. However, the rate sustains high costs for importing UAE goods—such as electronics and groceries—challenging Pakistani consumers and businesses amid inflationary trends.