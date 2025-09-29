Karachi/Dubai, September 29, 2025: The UAE Dirham (AED) remains anchored at 76.62 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, showing no change from yesterday’s rate, as verified by leading financial sources monitoring interbank and open market trends.

This stability follows a dynamic June, when the AED surged by 0.81 PKR, advancing from 76.44 PKR to 77.25 PKR and reaching a peak of 77.6111 PKR on July 1, 2025. The Dirham’s consistency reflects the United Arab Emirates’ robust economic strategies and its prominence as a global financial leader.

The AED-PKR rate is shaped by a fusion of fixed and floating currency systems. The UAE Dirham is firmly pegged to the US Dollar at 3.6725 AED per USD, a policy maintained by the Central Bank of the UAE since 1997 to ensure stability and attract global investment. This peg aligns the Dirham’s value with USD fluctuations, influenced by US Federal Reserve actions, oil market trends, and the UAE’s trade surplus. The Pakistani Rupee, however, floats freely, its value determined by market supply and demand, driven by Pakistan’s export-import balance, foreign reserves, inflation rates, and geopolitical stability. Today’s rate of 76.62 PKR per AED on September 29, 2025, at 07:45 PM PKT, signifies a balanced market stance, with the Dirham’s strength providing a steady foundation for financial transactions.

The UAE’s economic prowess drives the Dirham’s stability, underpinned by visionary policies that elevate its global standing. Moving beyond oil reliance, the nation has embraced innovative sectors like artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and tourism, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi emerging as economic powerhouses. The UAE Vision 2031 prioritizes fiscal innovation, business-friendly regulations, and infrastructure growth, drawing over $20 billion in foreign investment in 2025, per World Bank estimates. The Central Bank’s proactive oversight, supported by robust reserves and inflation controls, shields the Dirham from volatility. This strategic framework sustains the currency’s value at 76.62 PKR today, reinforcing the UAE’s reputation as a model of economic resilience.

For the 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates thriving in the UAE, today’s AED rate of 76.62 PKR offers consistent remittance support. These workers, engaged in construction, retail, and professional roles, remitted $717.2 million in June 2025, per State Bank of Pakistan data, establishing the UAE as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia. The stable Dirham ensures a reliable flow of funds, empowering families in Pakistan to invest in education, healthcare, and housing in regions like Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, fueling local economic vitality and poverty reduction. However, the rate sustains high costs for importing UAE goods—such as electronics and food—challenging Pakistani consumers amid inflationary pressures.

Brief Introduction to AED and PKR

The UAE Dirham (AED), introduced in 1973, is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates, divided into 100 fils, and denoted as د.إ. Its US Dollar peg reflects the UAE’s oil heritage and diversified growth. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), launched in 1948, is Pakistan’s official currency, split into 100 paisa, symbolized as ₨. It floats on the market, influenced by economic policies and global factors, serving a population exceeding 240 million.