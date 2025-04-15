UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 15, 2025

KARACHI/DUBAI: As of April 15, 2025, the UAE Dirham (AED) holds steady against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), with an open market exchange rate of 76.37 PKR.

This reflects ongoing fluctuations in the forex market, driven by regional economic dynamics and global trade patterns, providing a beneficial rate for Pakistanis abroad remitting money from the UAE.

1 UAE Dirham equals 76.37 Pakistani Rupees.

The AED-PKR exchange rate is shaped by multiple factors. The UAE Dirham, tied to the US Dollar at roughly 3.67 AED per USD, benefits from the UAE’s robust oil-driven economy and prudent fiscal policies.

This peg ensures the Dirham’s value tracks the US Dollar’s global performance. Conversely, the Pakistani Rupee operates under a managed float system, its value influenced by market supply and demand, alongside State Bank of Pakistan interventions. Factors like remittances, trade balances, and local inflation heavily impact the PKR’s strength. The current rate of 76.37 PKR per AED suggests a slight Dirham appreciation, possibly due to higher remittance flows or shifts in Pakistan’s economic conditions.

Analysts note the UAE’s key economic role for Pakistan, with millions of Pakistani expatriates there sending substantial remittances—around $3.1 billion in February 2025, per the State Bank of Pakistan. These inflows often boost UAE Dirham demand in Pakistan, influencing its exchange rate.

The UAE Dirham is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates, a seven-emirate federation including Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Introduced in 1973, it succeeded the Qatar and Dubai Riyal and is denoted as AED.

The Pakistani Rupee, symbolized as PKR or “Rs,” has been Pakistan’s currency since independence in 1947. While the Dirham’s stability stems from the UAE’s economic strength, the Rupee’s value mirrors Pakistan’s broader economic challenges and opportunities. The interplay of these currencies underscores the deep economic ties between the UAE and Pakistan.