UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 18, 2025

KARACHI/DUBAI: As of April 18, 2025, the UAE Dirham (AED) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) exchange rate remains steady at 76.40 PKR in the open market.

This stability reflects ongoing fluctuations in the forex market, driven by domestic economic conditions and global trade trends, providing favorable rates for Pakistani expatriates sending remittances from the UAE.

1 UAE DIRHAM = 76.40 PAKISTANI RUPEES.

The AED-PKR rate is shaped by multiple factors. The UAE Dirham, pegged to the US Dollar at approximately 3.67 AED per USD, benefits from the UAE’s robust oil-based economy and strong fiscal management.

This peg ensures the Dirham’s value aligns with the US Dollar’s global performance. On the other hand, the Pakistani Rupee operates under a managed float system, with its value influenced by market demand, State Bank of Pakistan interventions, remittance inflows, trade deficits, and domestic inflation. The current rate of 76.40 PKR per AED suggests a stronger Dirham, likely due to rising remittances or improved economic conditions in Pakistan.

Experts highlight the UAE’s significant economic ties with Pakistan, as millions of Pakistani workers there send substantial remittances home—around $3.1 billion in February 2025, per State Bank data. These inflows boost demand for the Dirham in Pakistan, impacting its exchange rate.

The UAE Dirham, introduced in 1973 to replace the Qatar and Dubai Riyal, is the official currency of the UAE (including Dubai and Abu Dhabi) and is denoted as AED.

The Pakistani Rupee, abbreviated as PKR or “Rs,” has been Pakistan’s currency since 1947. While the Dirham’s strength stems from the UAE’s thriving economy, the Rupee’s value mirrors Pakistan’s broader economic prospects and challenges. The interplay between these currencies underscores the deep economic relationship between the two nations.