UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 19, 2025

KARACHI/DUBAI: As of April 19, 2025, the exchange rate for the UAE Dirham (AED) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) remains stable at 76.40 PKR in the open market.

This consistency reflects the ongoing volatility in the forex market, influenced by local economic factors and international trade patterns, providing advantageous rates for Pakistani expatriates transferring money from the UAE.

1 UAE DIRHAM = 76.40 PAKISTANI RUPEES.

The AED-PKR rate is influenced by several elements. The UAE Dirham, which is pegged to the US Dollar at about 3.67 AED per USD, benefits from the UAE’s strong oil-dependent economy and solid fiscal management.

This peg ensures that the value of the Dirham corresponds with the global performance of the US Dollar. Conversely, the Pakistani Rupee functions under a managed float system, with its worth affected by market demand, interventions by the State Bank of Pakistan, remittance inflows, trade deficits, and domestic inflation. The current rate of 76.40 PKR per AED indicates a robust Dirham, likely due to increased remittances or improved economic conditions in Pakistan.

Experts point out the UAE’s considerable economic connections with Pakistan, as millions of Pakistani workers in the UAE send significant remittances back home—approximately $3.1 billion in February 2025, according to State Bank data. These inflows raise the demand for the Dirham in Pakistan, influencing its exchange rate.

The UAE Dirham, launched in 1973 to replace the Qatar and Dubai Riyal, serves as the official currency of the UAE (including Dubai and Abu Dhabi) and is abbreviated as AED.

The Pakistani Rupee, known as PKR or “Rs,” has been the country’s currency since 1947. While the Dirham’s strength is derived from the vibrant UAE economy, the Rupee’s value reflects Pakistan’s overall economic outlook and challenges. The relationship between these currencies highlights the strong economic ties between the two countries.