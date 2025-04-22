UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 22, 2025

KARACHI/DUBAI: On April 22, 2025, the UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate stood firm at 76.40 in the open market. This stability mirrors ongoing forex market shifts driven by local economics and global trade, presenting good rates for UAE-based Pakistani workers sending funds.

1 AED = 76.40 PKR

Several factors shape the AED-PKR rate. The UAE Dirham, tied to the USD at about 3.67 AED per USD, gains from the UAE’s robust oil economy and sound fiscal policy. This peg links the Dirham’s value to the USD’s global trend.

The Pakistani Rupee, under a managed float, sees its value influenced by market forces, SBP actions, remittances, trade gaps, and local inflation. The current 76.40 PKR per AED suggests a stronger Dirham, possibly due to increased remittances or improved Pakistani economic conditions.

Experts highlight the significant UAE-Pakistan economic links, with millions of Pakistani workers in the UAE sending substantial remittances—around $3.1 billion in February 2025, per SBP data. These inflows boost Dirham demand in Pakistan, impacting its exchange rate.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), denoted by “Rs,” has served as Pakistan’s official currency since 1947, playing a crucial role in the nation’s economic transactions. Its value is subject to a managed float regime, influenced by a combination of market dynamics, central bank interventions, and broader economic factors such as trade balances and inflation. The Rupee’s performance reflects the overall economic health and policy decisions within Pakistan.

The UAE Dirham (AED), symbolized as “AED” and officially adopted in 1973, is the currency of the United Arab Emirates, including major economic hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Notably, the Dirham is pegged to the US Dollar, providing it with stability derived from the strength of the US economy and the UAE’s own robust, primarily oil-based, economic foundation. This peg ensures that the Dirham’s value closely tracks the fluctuations of the US Dollar in the global market.