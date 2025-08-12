UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 12, 2025

Dubai, August 12, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) has climbed to 77.32 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 7:58 PM PKT, gaining 0.39 PKR from yesterday’s exchange of 76.93 PKR, based on trusted financial sources monitoring interbank and open market values.

AED to PKR- Daily Updates

This growth follows a robust June, when the AED jumped 0.81 PKR, rising from 76.44 PKR at the month’s beginning to 77.25 PKR by its end, reaching a peak of 77.6111 PKR on July 1, 2025. The Dirham’s consistent upward trend showcases the United Arab Emirates’ strategic economic decisions and its firm position as a worldwide financial center.

Currency Overview: AED and PKR

The UAE Dirham (AED), the official currency of the United Arab Emirates since 1973, is pegged to the US Dollar at a stable rate of 3.6725 AED to 1 USD, controlled by the Central Bank of the UAE. This link keeps the AED incredibly stable, making it a preferred currency for commerce and investment throughout the UAE’s seven emirates. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), Pakistan’s currency since 1948, is a flexible currency supervised by the State Bank of Pakistan, meaning it’s influenced by domestic economic factors, international markets, and geopolitical developments.

How This Impacts Pakistan: Remittances and Imports

Today’s rise in the AED-PKR exchange rate has a genuine effect on Pakistan. For the countless Pakistanis employed in the UAE, a stronger Dirham means their remittances go further back home. In June 2025, these remittances reached $717.2 million, according to State Bank of Pakistan figures, making the UAE Pakistan’s second-largest remittance provider after Saudi Arabia. This money flow supports households and strengthens local economies in regions like Punjab and Sindh. Conversely, the elevated rate makes purchasing goods from the UAE—including luxury products or daily necessities—more costly, creating strain on Pakistani companies and consumers. The AED’s connection to the US Dollar might also impact Pakistan’s trade balance and increase expenses for settling debts in USD or AED. Analysts recommend Pakistan concentrate on expanding exports and strengthening the PKR to address these obstacles.

UAE’s Economic Power Keeps the Dirham Strong

The UAE’s economy is flourishing, due to its transition from oil dependency and major investments in technology, renewable energy, and thriving commerce and tourism in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. With robust fiscal strategies and world-class infrastructure, the UAE attracts global investment, as demonstrated in World Bank studies. The Central Bank of the UAE’s prudent oversight keeps the Dirham dependable, making it a preferred option for international commerce. This economic power fuels the Dirham’s worth, as reflected in today’s increase.