Karachi/Dubai, August 22, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) has slightly risen to 76.77 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 8:32 PM PST, up by 0.01 PKR from the last reported rate of 76.76 PKR on August 20, 2025, as confirmed by reliable financial sources tracking interbank and open market rates.

This modest increase follows a strong June, when the AED gained 0.81 PKR, rising from 76.44 PKR at the month’s start to 77.25 PKR by its close, with a peak of 77.6111 PKR on July 1, 2025.

The Dirham’s steady performance reflects the United Arab Emirates’ smart economic strategies and its solid standing as a global financial hub.

Currency Basics: AED and PKR

The UAE Dirham (AED), the official currency of the United Arab Emirates since 1973, is tied to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED to 1 USD, managed by the Central Bank of the UAE. This peg keeps the AED reliable, making it a trusted choice for trade and investment across the UAE’s seven emirates. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), Pakistan’s currency since 1948, is a floating currency overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, influenced by local economic conditions, global markets, and geopolitical events.

How This Affects Pakistan: Remittances and Imports

Today’s slight uptick in the AED-PKR exchange rate continues to shape Pakistan’s economic landscape. For the millions of Pakistanis working in the UAE, the strong Dirham boosts remittance values, which hit $717.2 million in June 2025, per State Bank of Pakistan data, making the UAE Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia. This money supports families and fuels local economies in places like Punjab and Sindh. However, the elevated exchange rate keeps import costs high for UAE goods, from luxury items to everyday essentials, challenging Pakistani businesses and consumers. The AED’s link to the US Dollar could further pressure Pakistan’s trade balance and raise costs for paying off debts in USD or AED. Experts suggest Pakistan focus on growing exports and stabilizing the PKR to tackle these challenges.

UAE’s Economic Strength Keeps the Dirham Solid

The UAE’s economy is thriving, thanks to its shift away from oil and big investments in tech, green energy, and bustling trade and tourism in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. With strong fiscal policies and top-tier infrastructure, the UAE is a magnet for global investment, as shown in World Bank reports. The Central Bank of the UAE’s careful oversight keeps the Dirham reliable, making it a go-to for international trade. This economic strength supports the Dirham’s value, as seen in today’s slight rise.