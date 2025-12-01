AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Dec 1, 2025

KARACHI – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate stands at PKR 76.37 on Thursday, November 27, 2025, establishing a new record low for the year and demonstrating exceptional Rupee strength.

This historic positioning delivers maximum advantages for cross-border transactions as November draws to a close.

Today’s rate of 76.37 PKR marks a historic milestone, surpassing the previous record low of 76.3583 PKR set on November 29 according to recent data. Market sources show varied rates with some indicating Rs. 76.70 and Rs. 76.93, though the mid-market rate reflects the strongest Rupee positioning achieved this year.

Over the past 90 days, the Dirham has weakened by 0.02% against the Rupee, declining from Rs. 76.7189 to Rs. 76.7013 per Dirham. This trend reflects the changing economic dynamics between the UAE and Pakistan, with Pakistan’s currency demonstrating resilience.

Currency Profiles: Fixed Versus Floating

UAE Dirham: The Central Bank of the UAE maintains a fixed peg at 3.6725 AED per US Dollar since 1997, ensuring exceptional stability. The Dirham is abbreviated as AED and symbolized by د.إ. Known for its stability, the Dirham is pegged to the US dollar, providing predictability in foreign exchange. Over 1.5 million Pakistanis work across Emirates in diverse sectors, generating substantial remittance channels.

Pakistani Rupee: Operating under a managed float mechanism, the Rupee is subdivided into 100 paise and adjusts to trade balance variations, foreign exchange reserve fluctuations, inflation pressures, and remittance inflows. Today’s record strength signals highly effective monetary supervision and successful policy execution.

Valuation Determinants

Inflation Gaps: Pakistan’s elevated inflation compared to the UAE’s near-zero inflation continuously erodes the Rupee’s purchasing capacity, requiring State Bank interventions through monetary policy modifications and interest rate adjustments.

Energy Price Impact: Global oil valuations affect both economies asymmetrically—bolstering the UAE as an exporter while straining Pakistan as an importer. The UAE’s robust economy is driven by oil exports and international trade, supporting the Dirham’s strength.

Remittance Channels: The UAE serves as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia. Consistent inflows reinforce currency stability and strengthen foreign exchange reserves, underpinning today’s favorable positioning.

Trade Deficits: Pakistan imports considerable quantities of fuel, machinery, and consumer goods from the UAE, creating ongoing Dirham requirements balanced by robust remittance inflows.

2025 Performance Analysis

The year witnessed considerable volatility. The highest exchange rate in 2025 reached 79.868 PKR on March 10, while the lowest stands at 75.817 PKR recorded earlier in the year. Today’s rate of 76.37 approaches record favorable territory. The 2025 average sits at 76.698 PKR, with the AED/PKR rate up +0.89% for the year.

In the last 10 years, the highest rate from AED to PKR was on September 5, 2023, when each AED was worth Rs. 83.881—making today’s rate significantly more favorable for Pakistan. The highest rate in 2025 was on July 14 when 1 AED was worth 77.7964 PKR.

Monthly data reveals March averaged 76.424 PKR (range: 76.111-79.868), April averaged 76.405 PKR (range: 76.235-76.532), May averaged 76.751 PKR (range: 76.495-77.041), and June averaged 77.068 PKR (range: 76.710-77.543).

Stakeholder Effects

Expatriate Workers: At 76.37 PKR, someone earning 5,000 AED monthly can send approximately PKR 381,850 to Pakistan—among the most favorable conversions of the entire year. The record-strong Rupee delivers maximum purchasing power for families dependent on overseas income.

Business Entities: Importers benefit maximally from today’s record advantageous rate through significantly reduced expenses for UAE merchandise including electronics, machinery, and consumer goods. The exceptionally strong Rupee positioning helps moderate inflation pressures by substantially lowering import costs.

Travelers: Pakistani nationals visiting the UAE find 1,000 AED converting to PKR 76,370—among the most affordable travel expenses of 2025. Their accommodation, dining, and shopping costs benefit maximally from the strong Rupee positioning.

Market Projections

The rate’s establishment at near-record favorable levels indicates persistent Rupee strength heading into December. The 90-day weakening trend of the Dirham by 0.02% against the Rupee suggests sustained momentum favoring Pakistan’s currency, though challenges from debt servicing remain present.

Thursday Summary

Today’s rate of 76.37 PKR demonstrates exceptional Thursday strength, with the Rupee establishing near-record favorable levels and delivering maximum benefits for remittance recipients, importers, and travelers engaged in cross-border activities connecting Pakistan and the UAE.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates vary across channels. Verify current rates with authorized dealers before transactions.