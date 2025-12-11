AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Dec. 11, 2025

KARACHI – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate stands at PKR 76.51 on Wednesday, December 11, 2025, based on mid-market rates, while the interbank market shows Rs. 77.10 and open market rates range between Rs. 76.5 buying and Rs. 77.15 selling. This positioning continues offering favorable conditions for cross-border transactions between Pakistan and the UAE.

Today’s mid-market rate of 76.51 PKR remains close to the record low of 76.3304 PKR set on December 10, 2025—the lowest rate recorded in 2025. The open market shows the UAE dirham at Rs. 76.5 in buying and Rs. 77.15 in selling, demonstrating typical spreads between trading channels.

Market forecasts predict today’s rate at 76.32 PKR with a maximum of 77.46 and minimum of 75.18, while conversion data shows 1 PKR equals 0.0131 AED, meaning 1 AED equals approximately 76.5105 PKR in reverse exchange calculations.

Currency Profiles: Fixed Versus Floating

UAE Dirham: The Central Bank of the UAE maintains a fixed peg at 3.6725 AED per US Dollar since 1997, ensuring exceptional stability. The United Arab Emirates dirham began circulation in 1973 and gets its name from the word ‘Drachmae’, which translates from Greek to English as ‘handful’. The UAE Dirham is not considered a reserve currency. The United Arab Emirates Dirham has increased +0.68% year-to-date against the Pakistan Rupee.

Pakistani Rupee: Operating under a managed float mechanism, the Pakistani rupee is subdivided into 100 paise and adjusts to trade balance variations, foreign exchange reserve fluctuations, inflation pressures, and remittance inflows. The Pakistani Rupee is not considered a reserve currency. The Pakistan Rupee has decreased -0.66% year-to-date against the Dirham.

Valuation Determinants

Inflation Gaps: Pakistan’s elevated inflation compared to the UAE’s near-zero inflation continuously erodes the Rupee’s purchasing capacity, requiring State Bank interventions through monetary policy modifications and interest rate adjustments.

Energy Price Impact: Global oil valuations affect both economies asymmetrically—bolstering the UAE as an exporter while straining Pakistan as an importer. The UAE’s robust economy driven by oil exports and international trade supports the Dirham’s strength.

Remittance Channels: The UAE serves as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia. Consistent inflows reinforce currency stability and strengthen foreign exchange reserves, underpinning favorable rate positioning.

Trade Deficits: Pakistan imports considerable quantities of fuel, machinery, and consumer goods from the UAE, creating ongoing Dirham requirements balanced by robust remittance inflows.

2025 Performance Analysis

The year witnessed considerable volatility. The highest exchange rate in 2025 reached 77.7964 PKR on July 14, 2025, while the lowest was 76.3304 PKR on December 10, 2025. The 2025 average sits at 76.698 PKR, with today’s rate of 76.51 below this benchmark.

December forecasts suggest the month will begin at 76.41 PKR with a maximum of 77.56, minimum of 74.87, and averaged exchange rate of 76.31, ending at 76.40 with a 0.0% change for the month. This indicates expectations for continued range-bound trading near favorable levels.

Monthly data reveals March averaged 76.424 PKR (range: 76.111-79.868), April averaged 76.405 PKR (range: 76.235-76.532), May averaged 76.751 PKR (range: 76.495-77.041), and June averaged 77.068 PKR (range: 76.710-77.543).

Stakeholder Effects

Expatriate Workers: At 76.51 PKR, someone earning 5,000 AED monthly can send approximately PKR 382,550 to Pakistan—maintaining favorable conversions near year-best levels. The sustained strong Rupee delivers consistent purchasing power for families dependent on overseas income.

Business Entities: Importers benefit substantially from today’s advantageous rate through reduced expenses for UAE merchandise including electronics, machinery, and consumer goods. The strong Rupee positioning helps moderate inflation pressures by lowering import costs.

Travelers: Pakistani nationals visiting the UAE find 1,000 AED converting to PKR 76,510—highly affordable travel expenses. Their accommodation, dining, and shopping costs benefit from the favorable Rupee positioning.

Market Projections

The rate’s maintenance near record favorable levels indicates sustained Rupee strength in mid-December. Forecasts for tomorrow (December 12) predict 76.37 PKR with a maximum of 77.52 and minimum of 75.22, suggesting continued stability near current favorable levels.

Over the past 10 years, the Dirham has appreciated +167.15% against the Rupee, making current favorable rates particularly significant for Pakistan. The sustained positioning near record lows as the year concludes reflects improved economic management.

Mid-Week Summary

Current Rate: 76.51 PKR per AED on Wednesday, December 11, 2025 (mid-market)

76.51 PKR per AED on Wednesday, December 11, 2025 (mid-market) Interbank Rate: Rs. 77.10

Rs. 77.10 Open Market: Rs. 76.5 buying, Rs. 77.15 selling

Rs. 76.5 buying, Rs. 77.15 selling Record Low: 76.3304 PKR on December 10, 2025

76.3304 PKR on December 10, 2025 2025 High: 77.7964 PKR on July 14, 2025

77.7964 PKR on July 14, 2025 Year-to-Date: Dirham +0.68%, Rupee -0.66%

Dirham +0.68%, Rupee -0.66% December Forecast: Average 76.31, ending at 76.40 (0.0% change)

Average 76.31, ending at 76.40 (0.0% change) Tomorrow’s Forecast: 76.37 PKR (max 77.52, min 75.22)

Today’s rate of 76.51 PKR demonstrates sustained mid-week strength, with the Rupee maintaining near record favorable levels and delivering benefits for remittance recipients, importers, and travelers engaged in cross-border activities connecting Pakistan and the UAE.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates vary across channels. Verify current rates with authorized dealers before transactions.