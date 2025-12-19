AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Dec. 19, 2025
- By Web Desk -
- Dec 19, 2025
Karachi/Dubai, December 19, 2025: The UAE Dirham (AED) has fallen to 76.30 Pakistani Rupees today, down 0.09 PKR from yesterday’s close of 76.39 PKR — marking the biggest single-day drop in over a month.
The move pushes the AED to its lowest level since early September, delivering a timely boost for the 1.5 million Pakistanis working in the Emirates.
What drove today’s slide?
Market observers point to a mix of factors:
- A continued PKR rally fueled by higher-than-expected foreign inflows and positive sentiment after Pakistan’s improved credit outlook.
- End-of-year profit-taking in UAE forex markets as traders lock in gains.
- Mild global USD weakness following dovish signals from major central banks.
Despite the drop, the Dirham is still up roughly 0.86 PKR (+1.1%) year-to-date from January’s average of 75.44 PKR, but the last eight weeks have seen a steady downward trend from the mid-year high of 77.32 PKR.
Real impact for families back home
Every dirham remitted today converts to 9 paisas more than yesterday — a small individual gain that adds up fast across the $700–750 million flowing monthly from the UAE to Pakistan.
A typical worker earning 4,000 AED now sends home approximately 305,200 PKR instead of 305,560 PKR — an extra 360 rupees per salary, enough to cover a week of groceries or school supplies for many households.
Quick numbers – where we stand
|Period
|Rate (PKR per AED)
|Change
|Today (Dec 19)
|76.30
|−0.09 PKR
|Yesterday
|76.39
|7-day high
|76.50
|30-day average
|76.42
|2025 high (July)
|77.61
|2025 low (Jan)
|75.44
Looking ahead – 2026 forecasts
Analysts expect the AED-PKR pair to consolidate between 76.00 and 76.80 through Q1 2026.
- If PKR momentum continues: possible further softening toward 75.80 PKR.
- If oil rebounds strongly: potential rebound to 77.00+ PKR.
The Dirham remains one of the most dependable currencies for overseas Pakistanis — a steady lifeline even in shifting markets.
Today’s rate: 1 UAE Dirham = 76.30 Pakistani Rupee
A meaningful drop that puts more rupees in the hands of families back home just in time for the holidays.