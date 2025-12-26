AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Dec. 26, 2025

Karachi/Dubai, December 26, 2025: – The UAE Dirham (AED) has declined to 76.27 Pakistani Rupees today, down 0.10 PKR from yesterday’s close of 76.37 PKR — continuing the downward trend seen over the past month.

The move places the AED at its lowest level since early September, providing an extra lift for the 1.5 million Pakistanis working in the Emirates.

Market analysts cite a combination of influences:

Sustained PKR strength from robust foreign inflows and positive economic sentiment in Pakistan.

Year-end profit-taking in UAE forex markets as traders secure gains.

Subtle global USD softening amid central bank signals for steady rates.

Despite the decline, the Dirham is still up roughly 0.83 PKR (+1.1%) year-to-date from January’s average of 75.44 PKR, though the last ten weeks have witnessed a gradual slide from the mid-year high of 77.32 PKR.

Extra rupees for families back home

Every dirham remitted today converts to 10 paisas more than yesterday — a modest gain per transaction that scales up across the $700–750 million flowing monthly from the UAE to Pakistan.

A worker earning 4,000 AED now sends home approximately 305,080 PKR instead of 305,480 PKR — an extra 400 rupees per salary, enough to cover a week’s groceries or school supplies for many households.

Quick numbers – where we stand

Period Rate (PKR per AED) Change Today (Dec 26) 76.27 −0.10 PKR Yesterday 76.37 7-day high 76.50 30-day average 76.41 2025 high (July) 77.61 2025 low (Jan) 75.44

Looking ahead – 2026 forecasts

Analysts expect the AED-PKR pair to consolidate between 76.00 and 76.80 through Q1 2026.

If PKR momentum holds: further softening toward 75.80 PKR possible.

If oil prices firm up: potential rebound to 77.00+ PKR.

The Dirham remains one of the most dependable currencies for overseas Pakistanis — a steady lifeline even amid shifting markets.

Today’s rate: 1 UAE Dirham = 76.27 Pakistani Rupee

A meaningful drop that puts more rupees in the hands of families back home as the year winds down.