AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Dec. 31, 2025
- Dec 31, 2025
Karachi/Dubai, December 31, 2025: The UAE Dirham (AED) has fallen to 76.26 Pakistani Rupees today, down 0.04 PKR from yesterday’s close of 76.30 PKR — continuing the downward trend seen over the past month.
The move places the AED at its lowest level since early September, providing a welcome boost for the 1.5 million Pakistanis working in the Emirates as the year draws to a close.
What drove today’s slide?
Market observers point to a mix of factors:
- Sustained PKR strength from robust foreign inflows and positive economic sentiment in Pakistan.
- Year-end profit-taking in UAE forex markets as traders secure gains.
- Mild global USD weakness amid central bank signals for steady rates.
Despite the drop, the Dirham is still up roughly 0.82 PKR (+1.1%) year-to-date from January’s average of 75.44 PKR, but the last ten weeks have witnessed a gradual slide from the mid-year high of 77.32 PKR.
Real impact for families back home
Every dirham remitted today converts to 4 paisas more than yesterday — a small individual gain that adds up fast across the $700–750 million flowing monthly from the UAE to Pakistan.
A typical worker earning 4,000 AED now sends home approximately 305,040 PKR instead of 305,200 PKR — an extra 160 rupees per salary, enough to help with holiday expenses or daily needs for many households.
Quick numbers – where we stand
|Period
|Rate (PKR per AED)
|Change
|Today (Dec 30)
|76.26
|−0.04 PKR
|Yesterday
|76.30
|7-day high
|76.50
|30-day average
|76.41
|2025 high (July)
|77.61
|2025 low (Jan)
|75.44
Looking ahead – 2026 forecasts
Analysts expect the AED-PKR pair to consolidate between 76.00 and 76.80 through Q1 2026.
- If Pakistani Rupee momentum holds: further softening toward 75.80 PKR possible.
- If oil prices firm up: potential rebound to 77.00+ PKR.
The Dirham remains one of the most dependable currencies for overseas Pakistanis — a steady lifeline even amid shifting markets.
Today’s rate: 1 AED = 76.26 PKR
A meaningful drop that puts more rupees in the hands of families back home as the year ends.