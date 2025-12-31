AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Dec. 31, 2025

Karachi/Dubai, December 31, 2025: The UAE Dirham (AED) has fallen to 76.26 Pakistani Rupees today, down 0.04 PKR from yesterday’s close of 76.30 PKR — continuing the downward trend seen over the past month.

The move places the AED at its lowest level since early September, providing a welcome boost for the 1.5 million Pakistanis working in the Emirates as the year draws to a close.

What drove today’s slide?

Market observers point to a mix of factors:

Sustained PKR strength from robust foreign inflows and positive economic sentiment in Pakistan.

Year-end profit-taking in UAE forex markets as traders secure gains.

Mild global USD weakness amid central bank signals for steady rates.

Despite the drop, the Dirham is still up roughly 0.82 PKR (+1.1%) year-to-date from January’s average of 75.44 PKR, but the last ten weeks have witnessed a gradual slide from the mid-year high of 77.32 PKR.

Real impact for families back home

Every dirham remitted today converts to 4 paisas more than yesterday — a small individual gain that adds up fast across the $700–750 million flowing monthly from the UAE to Pakistan.

A typical worker earning 4,000 AED now sends home approximately 305,040 PKR instead of 305,200 PKR — an extra 160 rupees per salary, enough to help with holiday expenses or daily needs for many households.

Quick numbers – where we stand

Period Rate (PKR per AED) Change Today (Dec 30) 76.26 −0.04 PKR Yesterday 76.30 7-day high 76.50 30-day average 76.41 2025 high (July) 77.61 2025 low (Jan) 75.44

Looking ahead – 2026 forecasts

Analysts expect the AED-PKR pair to consolidate between 76.00 and 76.80 through Q1 2026.

If Pakistani Rupee momentum holds: further softening toward 75.80 PKR possible.

If oil prices firm up: potential rebound to 77.00+ PKR.

The Dirham remains one of the most dependable currencies for overseas Pakistanis — a steady lifeline even amid shifting markets.

Today’s rate: 1 AED = 76.26 PKR

A meaningful drop that puts more rupees in the hands of families back home as the year ends.