AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Dec. 8, 2025

KARACHI – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate stands at PKR 76.39 on Sunday, December 8, 2025, based on the open market rate, maintaining near record low territory as December trading continues. This sustained favorable positioning delivers significant advantages for cross-border transactions heading into the new week.

Today’s open market rate of 76.39 PKR reflects the opening price from recent trading, with the interbank market showing Rs. 77.30, indicating typical variations between trading channels. The AED/PKR range today spans from 76.9350 to 76.9400, demonstrating minimal volatility.

The sustained strength near record favorable levels provides predictability for millions of stakeholders dependent on the AED-PKR corridor for remittances, commerce, and travel expenses as the weekend concludes.

Currency Profiles: Fixed Versus Floating

UAE Dirham: The Central Bank of the UAE maintains a fixed peg at 3.6725 AED per US Dollar since 1997, ensuring exceptional stability. The Dirham is abbreviated as AED and symbolized by د.إ. The United Arab Emirates Dirham has increased +0.68% year-to-date against the Pakistan Rupee. Over the past 10 years, the Dirham has appreciated +167.15% against the Rupee.

Pakistani Rupee: Operating under a managed float mechanism, the Pakistani rupee is subdivided into 100 paise and adjusts to trade balance variations, foreign exchange reserve fluctuations, inflation pressures, and remittance inflows. The Pakistani Rupee is not considered a reserve currency. The Pakistan Rupee has decreased -0.66% year-to-date against the Dirham. Recent performance near favorable levels signals effective monetary supervision.

Valuation Determinants

Inflation Gaps: Pakistan’s elevated inflation compared to the UAE’s near-zero inflation continuously erodes the Rupee’s purchasing capacity, requiring State Bank interventions through monetary policy modifications and interest rate adjustments.

Energy Price Impact: Global oil valuations affect both economies asymmetrically—bolstering the UAE as an exporter while straining Pakistan as an importer. The UAE’s robust economy driven by oil exports and international trade supports the Dirham’s strength.

Remittance Channels: The UAE serves as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia. Consistent inflows reinforce currency stability and strengthen foreign exchange reserves, underpinning favorable rate positioning.

Trade Deficits: Pakistan imports considerable quantities of fuel, machinery, and consumer goods from the UAE, creating ongoing Dirham requirements balanced by robust remittance inflows.

2025 Performance Analysis

The year witnessed considerable volatility. The highest exchange rate in 2025 reached 79.868 PKR on March 10, while the lowest was 75.817 PKR on January 10. Recent December trading has seen record lows around 76.33 PKR on December 6. The 2025 average sits at 76.698 Pakistani Rupee, with the AED/PKR rate up +0.89% for the year.

The highest rate from AED to PKR on July 14, 2025 was 77.7964 PKR. Over the past year, the average exchange rate was 76.639 Pakistan Rupees per United Arab Emirates Dirham. The AED/PKR rate is up +0.81% over the past year.

Monthly data reveals March averaged 76.424 PKR (range: 76.111-79.868), April averaged 76.405 PKR (range: 76.235-76.532), May averaged 76.751 PKR (range: 76.495-77.041), and June averaged 77.068 PKR (range: 76.710-77.543).

Stakeholder Effects

Expatriate Workers: At 76.39 PKR, someone earning 5,000 AED monthly can send approximately PKR 381,950 to Pakistan—among the most favorable conversions of the year. The sustained strong Rupee delivers consistent purchasing power for families dependent on overseas income.

Business Entities: Importers benefit substantially from today’s advantageous rate through reduced expenses for UAE merchandise including electronics, machinery, and consumer goods. The strong Rupee positioning helps moderate inflation pressures by lowering import costs.

Travelers: Pakistani nationals visiting the UAE find 1,000 AED converting to PKR 76,390—highly affordable travel expenses. Their accommodation, dining, and shopping costs benefit from the favorable Rupee positioning.

Market Projections

The rate’s maintenance near favorable December levels indicates sustained Rupee strength heading into the final weeks of the year. Over the past 10 years, the Dirham has appreciated +167.15% against the Rupee, making current favorable rates particularly significant for Pakistan.

Weekend Summary

Today’s rate of 76.39 PKR demonstrates sustained weekend strength, with the Rupee maintaining favorable levels and delivering benefits for remittance recipients, importers, and travelers engaged in cross-border activities connecting Pakistan and the UAE.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates vary across channels. Verify current rates with authorized dealers before transactions.