AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – Feb. 10, 2026

Karachi/Dubai, Feb. 10 – The UAE Dirham (AED) is trading at 77.35 Pakistani Rupees in the open market today, marking a noticeable strengthening of 0.99 PKR compared to recent levels.

This is the highest open-market rate recorded in the past several months, pushing the pair back toward the upper end of its 2025 trading range (typically 76.00–77.60 PKR) and bringing the AED to its strongest point since mid-July 2025 when it briefly touched 77.61 PKR.

What’s driving the rise today?

Market participants point to a combination of:

Mild USD strengthening overnight after US economic data releases

End-of-month and year-end positioning in UAE forex desks

Seasonal demand for AED ahead of salary payments and holiday travel outflows

Reduced PKR supply in the open market following recent SBP interventions

Even with today’s jump, the Dirham remains only about 1.3% above January 2025 averages (~76.30 PKR), showing that the long-term trend has been remarkably stable.

Immediate impact on Pakistani families

For the estimated 1.5 million Pakistanis working in the UAE, today’s rate means every dirham sent home now buys 77.35 PKR — delivering a meaningful increase in purchasing power.

A worker earning 4,000 AED now remits approximately 309,400 PKR instead of ~305,000 PKR at lower rates — an extra ~4,400 rupees per salary. Across hundreds of thousands of households, this adds up to tens of millions of additional rupees flowing into Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other regions each month.

Today’s Quick Snapshot

: 1 AED = 76.35 PKR Change: +0.99 PKR (+1.3%)

7-day high: 77.35 PKR

30-day average: ~76.45 PKR

2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Most analysts expect the AED-PKR pair to remain between 76.00 and 78.00 through the first half of 2026, with the majority of projections clustering around 76.80–77.40 by March. The UAE’s continued diversification and Pakistan’s reserve accumulation should keep volatility moderate.

A strong finish to the day that puts noticeably more rupees in the pockets of families back home.