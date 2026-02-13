UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- Feb.13, 2026

KARACHI – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate stands at PKR 76.14 on Thursday, February 13, 2026, maintaining near record low territory and demonstrating exceptional Rupee strength. The open market shows the UAE Dirham trading between Rs. 76.50 buying and Rs. 77.35 selling, providing favorable conditions for cross-border transactions.

Market Overview

Today’s mid-market rate of 76.14 PKR reflects continued stability, with current AED/PKR exchange rate at 76.1200, previous close of 76.0600, and today’s range from 76.1200 to 76.3650. The open market shows UAE Dirham exchanged at 76.50–77.35, demonstrating typical spreads between trading channels.

According to conversion data, 12,925 AED equals 984,375 PKR as of February 13, 2026 12:20 PM UTC, while 100 AED equals 7,614.27 PKR with an exchange rate of 76.143 PKR per AED. Over the past 30 days, performance saw a high of 76.2524 and a low of 76.1503, with a 30-day average of 76.2088 and a change of -0.13.

Currency Fundamentals

UAE Dirham: The Central Bank of the UAE maintains a fixed peg at 3.6725 AED per US Dollar since 1997. The United Arab Emirates dirham began circulation in 1973 and gets its name from ‘Drachmae’, translating from Greek as ‘handful’. The Dirham has decreased -0.21% year-to-date against the Pakistan Rupee, symbolized by د.إ and abbreviated as AED.

Pakistani Rupee: The Pakistani rupee is subdivided into 100 paise and is not considered a reserve currency. Operating under a managed float mechanism, the Rupee adjusts to economic conditions including remittance inflows from 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates working in the UAE.

Key Market Drivers

The foreign exchange market shows stable movement today, with major international currencies maintaining firm positions. The UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal continued steady trading, showing balanced demand in the market. The 90-day performance saw a high of 76.4397 and a low of 76.1503, with a 90-day average of 76.3019.

Historical Performance

Over the past year, AED/PKR changed by 0.3200%, trading within a 52-week range of 75.9300 to 77.9450. In the last 10 years, the highest rate was Rs. 83.881 on September 5, 2023. The average exchange rate over the past year was 76.716 Pakistan Rupees per Dirham, with a high of 79.868 PKR on March 10, 2025, and a low of 75.967 PKR on February 10, 2025.

Over the past 10 years, the Dirham has appreciated +167.03% against the Rupee, making today’s favorable rate particularly significant for Pakistan.

Stakeholder Impact

At 76.14 PKR, expatriates earning 5,000 AED monthly can remit approximately PKR 380,700 to Pakistan—among the most favorable conversions. Importers benefit through reduced expenses for UAE merchandise including electronics and machinery, helping moderate inflation pressures. Travelers find 1,000 AED converting to PKR 76,140—highly affordable for accommodation and shopping.

Market Outlook

Other Gulf currencies, including Qatari Riyal, Omani Riyal, Bahrain Dinar, and Kuwaiti Dinar, also showed consistent rates, indicating regional stability. The sustained positioning near record lows reflects improved economic management and positive market sentiment.

Summary

Current Rate: 76.14 PKR per AED (February 13, 2026)

76.14 PKR per AED (February 13, 2026) Open Market: Rs. 76.50 buying, Rs. 77.35 selling

Rs. 76.50 buying, Rs. 77.35 selling Today’s Range: 76.1200 to 76.3650

76.1200 to 76.3650 52-Week Range: 75.9300 to 77.9450

75.9300 to 77.9450 Year-to-Date: Dirham -0.21% against Rupee

Dirham -0.21% against Rupee 10-Year Performance: Dirham +167.03%

Today’s rate demonstrates sustained strength, delivering benefits for 1.5 million Pakistanis in Emirates and all stakeholders in Pakistan-UAE cross-border activities.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates vary across channels. Verify current rates with authorized dealers before transactions.