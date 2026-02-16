UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- Feb. 16, 2026

Karachi/Dubai- Feb. 16, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) has slipped further to 76.12 Pakistani Rupees today, down 0.14 PKR from the previous close, according to live interbank and open-market rates. This marks one of the softest levels seen in recent months and continues the gradual downward drift that began in late 2025.

Why the Dirham is softening now

The AED’s movement is still governed by its fixed peg to the US Dollar (1 USD = 3.6725 AED), but the Pakistani Rupee has been quietly gaining ground thanks to:

Stronger foreign exchange inflows and improved sentiment around Pakistan’s economic stabilization measures

Consistent remittance support (UAE remains the #2 source after Saudi Arabia)

Seasonal year-end positioning and reduced demand pressure on PKR in the open market

Even after today’s drop, the Dirham is still up roughly 0.68 PKR (+0.9%) compared with the early-2025 average of ~75.44 PKR, showing the long-term trend remains mildly positive for the AED.

What it means for Pakistani families in the UAE

For the estimated 1.5 million Pakistanis living and working in the Emirates, every dirham sent home now buys 76.12 PKR — giving families a small but noticeable increase in purchasing power. A worker earning 4,000 AED now remits approximately 304,480 PKR instead of ~305,040 PKR at higher rates — an extra ~560 rupees per salary. When multiplied across hundreds of thousands of households, this adds tens of millions of rupees flowing into Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other regions each month.

Today’s Quick Snapshot

Current Rate : 1 AED = 76.12 PKR

Change: −0.14 PKR (−0.18%)

7-day high: 76.50 PKR

30-day average: ~76.35 PKR

2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Most forecasts see the AED-PKR pair staying between 76.00 and 77.00 through the first half of 2026, with the majority of projections pointing to 76.40–76.80 by March. Continued UAE diversification and Pakistan’s reserve buildup are expected to keep volatility low.

A small but meaningful drop that quietly puts more rupees into the pockets of families back home.