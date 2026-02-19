UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – Feb. 19, 2026

Karachi/Dubai – The UAE Dirham (AED) is trading at 76.12 Pakistani Rupees today, marking a further softening of 0.07 PKR from recent levels, according to live interbank and open-market rates. This brings the pair to one of its lowest points in the past three months, continuing the gradual easing trend observed since late 2025.

Why the Dirham is easing now

The Dirham’s value remains anchored by its fixed peg to the US Dollar (1 USD = 3.6725 AED), which keeps it extremely stable compared to most global currencies. The Pakistani Rupee, meanwhile, has been quietly gaining ground thanks to:

Rising foreign exchange reserves

Strong and consistent remittance inflows

Positive sentiment around Pakistan’s economic stabilization efforts

Today’s rate of 76.12 PKR per AED reflects this ongoing balance, providing a dependable and slightly more favorable conversion for cross-border transactions.

Meaningful gain for Pakistani families in the UAE

For the estimated 1.5 million Pakistanis living and working in the Emirates, every dirham sent home today converts to 76.12 PKR — delivering a small but real increase in purchasing power.

A worker earning 4,000 AED now remits approximately 304,480 PKR instead of ~305,000 PKR at higher rates — an extra ~520 rupees per salary. When multiplied across hundreds of thousands of households, this adds tens of millions of rupees flowing into Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other regions each month.

Today’s Quick Snapshot

Current Rate : 1 AED = 76.12 PKR

Change: −0.07 PKR (−0.09%)

7-day high: 76.50 PKR

30-day average: ~76.35 PKR

2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Most forecasts see the AED-PKR pair staying between 76.00 and 77.00 through the first half of 2026, with the majority of projections pointing to 76.40–76.80 by March. UAE’s continued diversification and Pakistan’s reserve accumulation are expected to keep volatility very low.

