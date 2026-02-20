UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – Feb 20, 2026

Karachi / Dubai, February 20, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) is trading at 76.12 Pakistani Rupees today in the open market, showing continued stability with only minor day-to-day movement. The rate remains firmly within the narrow 76.00–76.50 PKR band that has characterized the pair for most of the past year, offering the kind of predictability that Pakistani expatriates and their families have come to appreciate.

Why the pair stays so calm

The Dirham’s rock-solid performance is rooted in its fixed peg to the US Dollar at 3.6725 AED per USD — a policy that has been unchanged since 1997 and continues to provide strong protection against volatility. The Pakistani Rupee, while floating, has been supported by:

Healthy foreign exchange reserves

Consistent remittance inflows (UAE remains the #2 source after Saudi Arabia)

Gradual improvement in external account balances

Today’s rate of 76.12 PKR per AED reflects this ongoing balance, giving a dependable benchmark for salary transfers, family support, and cross-border business.

Everyday benefit for Pakistani households

With more than 1.5 million Pakistanis working across the UAE, every dirham sent home today converts to 76.12 PKR. Monthly remittances from the UAE regularly exceed $700 million, so even small daily movements add up to real support for families covering school fees, medical bills, groceries, utility payments, and other essentials in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and beyond. These funds remain a vital economic lifeline, helping millions manage daily life and plan for a better future.

Today’s Quick Snapshot

Current Rate : 1 AED = 76.12 PKR

Change: Stable / minor softening

7-day high: 76.50 PKR

30-day average: ~76.35 PKR

2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Most market forecasts see the AED-PKR pair staying between 76.00 and 77.00 through the first half of 2026, with the majority of projections pointing to 76.40–76.80 by Q2. The UAE’s continued diversification and Pakistan’s reserve accumulation are expected to keep volatility low, preserving the pair’s reputation for reliability.