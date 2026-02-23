UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – Feb. 23, 2026

Karachi/Dubai- Feb. 23, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) has eased further to 76.10 Pakistani Rupees today, recording a small decline of 0.02 PKR from the previous close, based on real-time interbank and open-market rates. This brings the pair to one of its softest levels in recent months, continuing the calm downward drift that has unfolded since late 2025.

The Dirham’s reliable performance is anchored by its fixed peg to the US Dollar at 3.6725 AED per USD — a policy that has stood firm since 1997 and continues to provide strong protection against sharp volatility. The Pakistani Rupee, while floating, has drawn support from resilient foreign reserves and consistent remittance inflows, helping it hold balance against the AED. Today’s rate of 76.10 PKR per AED captures this ongoing equilibrium, serving as a trustworthy reference point for daily money transfers and forward-looking financial decisions.

Real support for Pakistani households

With over 1.5 million Pakistanis building their lives in the UAE — from construction sites to corporate offices — today’s rate means each dirham sent home now converts to 76.10 PKR. Monthly remittances from the UAE regularly exceed $700 million, so even a 2-paisa daily improvement adds up to meaningful assistance for families covering school fees, medical bills, groceries, utility payments, and small celebrations in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and beyond. These funds remain a crucial economic lifeline, helping millions manage daily life and plan for a better tomorrow.

Today’s Key Snapshot

Current Rate : 1 AED = 76.10 PKR

: 1 AED = 76.10 PKR Change: −0.02 PKR (−0.03%)

7-day high: 76.50 PKR

30-day average: 76.35 PKR

2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Market projections indicate the AED-PKR pair will stay between 76.00 and 77.00 through the first quarter of 2026, with most estimates pointing to 76.40–76.80 by March. The UAE’s ongoing diversification and Pakistan’s reserve accumulation are expected to keep volatility low, preserving the pair’s reputation for reliability.

Today’s rate: 1 AED = 76.10 PKR A calm, dependable figure that quietly supports countless families bridging the UAE and Pakistan.