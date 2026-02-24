UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- Feb. 24, 2026

Karachi/Dubai- Feb. 24, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) has fallen to 76.00 Pakistani Rupees today in the open market — a psychologically significant round-number level that marks the lowest point seen in several months. The drop continues the gradual easing trend that began in late 2025, bringing the pair back to levels last consistently seen in early 2025.

Why the rate has reached this level

The Dirham’s value remains anchored by its fixed peg to the US Dollar (1 USD = 3.6725 AED), but the Pakistani Rupee has been quietly gaining strength due to:

Rising foreign exchange reserves

Strong, consistent remittance inflows (UAE remains #2 source after Saudi Arabia)

Positive sentiment around Pakistan’s external account stabilization

Today’s rate of 76.00 PKR per AED reflects this ongoing improvement in PKR fundamentals, giving a meaningful psychological and practical boost to cross-border flows.

Big win for Pakistani expat families

For the estimated 1.5 million Pakistanis in the UAE, every dirham sent home now converts to exactly 76 PKR — a round-number milestone that feels good and adds real value.

A worker earning 4,000 AED now remits approximately 304,000 PKR instead of ~305,000 PKR at higher rates — an extra ~1,000 rupees per salary. Across hundreds of thousands of households, this translates into tens of millions of additional rupees flowing into Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other regions each month.

Today’s Quick Snapshot

Current Open Market Rate : 1 AED = 76.00 PKR

Change: −0.10 PKR (−0.13%)

7-day high: 76.50 PKR

30-day average: ~76.35 PKR

2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Most forecasts see the AED-PKR pair staying between 75.80 and 77.00 through the first half of 2026, with the majority of projections clustering around 76.20–76.70 by Q2. UAE’s continued diversification and Pakistan’s reserve buildup are expected to keep volatility moderate.

Trending searches right now:

A psychologically important round number that quietly delivers more value to families back home.