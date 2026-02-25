UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – Feb. 25, 2026

Karachi/Dubai- Feb. 25, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) has eased to 76.10 Pakistani Rupees today in the open market, a small but noticeable softening of 0.02 PKR from yesterday’s close. The rate now sits at the lower end of the narrow 76.00–76.50 PKR band that has been the dominant trading range since late 2025, offering a fresh round of relief for Pakistani expatriates and their families.

The Dirham’s calm performance is no coincidence — it remains tightly pegged to the US Dollar at 3.6725 AED per USD, a policy that has been rock-solid since 1997 and continues to act as a strong buffer against volatility. The Pakistani Rupee, while floating, has been steadily supported by healthy foreign reserves and reliable remittance inflows, helping it hold its own against the AED. Today’s level of 76.10 PKR per AED reflects this ongoing equilibrium, giving a dependable and slightly more favorable conversion for cross-border flows.

Meaningful extra support for expat households

For the estimated 1.5 million Pakistanis living and working in the UAE — from construction sites to corporate offices — today’s rate means every dirham sent home now converts to 76.10 PKR. Monthly remittances from the UAE regularly exceed $700 million, so even a 2-paisa daily improvement adds up to real help for families covering school fees, medical bills, groceries, utility payments, and small celebrations in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and beyond. These funds remain a vital economic lifeline, helping millions manage daily life and invest in a better future.

Today’s Quick Snapshot

Current Rate : 1 AED = 76.10 PKR

: 1 AED = 76.10 PKR Change: −0.02 PKR (−0.03%)

7-day high: 76.50 PKR

30-day average: ~76.35 PKR

2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Most market projections see the AED-PKR pair staying between 76.00 and 77.00 through the first half of 2026, with the majority of estimates pointing to 76.40–76.80 by March. The UAE’s continued diversification and Pakistan’s reserve accumulation are expected to keep volatility low, preserving the pair’s reputation for reliability.

Today’s rate: 1 AED = 76.10 PKR

A calm, dependable figure that quietly supports countless families bridging the UAE and Pakistan.