AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- Feb. 6, 2026

KARACHI – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate stands at PKR 76.23 on Thursday, February 6, 2026, maintaining near record low territory and demonstrating sustained Rupee strength. The open market shows the UAE Dirham at Rs. 76.55 buying and Rs. 77.20 selling, providing favorable conditions for cross-border transactions.

Today’s mid-market rate of 76.23 PKR positions close to recent lows, with the current AED/PKR exchange rate at 76.2250 following a previous close of 76.6900. The trading range spans 76.2100 to 76.8850, with an opening price of 76.6900. Market sources show the mid-market exchange rate at 76.1587 PKR per AED, indicating tight trading conditions.

Over the past 30 days, performance saw a high of 76.2524 and a low of 76.1503, with a 30-day average of 76.2088 and a change of -0.13. The 90-day period recorded a high of 76.4397 and a low of 76.1503, averaging 76.3019 with a -0.38 change.

Currency Fundamentals

UAE Dirham: The Central Bank of the UAE maintains a fixed peg at 3.6725 AED per US Dollar since 1997. The United Arab Emirates dirham began circulation in 1973 and derives its name from ‘Drachmae’, translating from Greek as ‘handful’. The UAE Dirham is not considered a reserve currency, symbolized by د.إ and abbreviated as AED.

Pakistani Rupee: The Pakistani rupee is subdivided into 100 paise and is not considered a reserve currency. Operating under a managed float mechanism, the Rupee adjusts to economic conditions including remittance inflows from 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates working in the UAE.

Key Drivers

Month-end dollar selling by Pakistani exporters who converted $420 million of proceeds flooded the local market. Soft oil cues with Brent crude dipping 1.8% to $77.2/bbl trimmed Gulf-based demand for Dirham transfers. Pre-Ramadan liquidity saw UAE banks release surplus Dirham balances ahead of the expected March 1 fasting start, widening AED supply.

Performance Analysis

Over the past year, AED/PKR changed by 0.57%, trading within a 52-week range of 75.7300 to 77.9450. In the last 10 years, the highest rate was Rs. 83.881 on September 5, 2023. The one-year average exchange rate was 76.702 Pakistan Rupees per United Arab Emirates Dirham.

Recent trading saw the pair retreat from yesterday’s four-week high of 76.54, parking exactly where it traded on January 29. A Sharjah supermarket cashier remitting 3,000 AED today receives Rs. 228,480.

Stakeholder Impact

At 76.23 PKR, expatriates earning 5,000 AED monthly can remit approximately PKR 381,150 to Pakistan—maintaining favorable conversions near year-best levels. Importers benefit through reduced expenses for UAE merchandise including electronics and machinery, helping moderate inflation pressures. Travelers find 1,000 AED converting to PKR 76,230—highly affordable for accommodation and shopping.

Market Outlook

Currency dealer Mustafa Kamal of Al-Fardan Exchange notes: “Dirham softness should be temporary. If Pakistan’s reserves rise above $12 billion on expected IMF review approval, we could see 76.00 next week; otherwise, a rebound toward 76.60 is likely once oil stabilizes.”

Summary

Current Rate: 76.23 PKR per AED (February 6, 2026)

76.23 PKR per AED (February 6, 2026) Open Market: Rs. 76.55 buying, Rs. 77.20 selling

Rs. 76.55 buying, Rs. 77.20 selling Today’s Range: 76.2100 to 76.8850

76.2100 to 76.8850 52-Week Range: 75.7300 to 77.9450

75.7300 to 77.9450 30-Day Performance: High 76.2524, low 76.1503, average 76.2088

High 76.2524, low 76.1503, average 76.2088 Historical High: Rs. 83.881 (September 5, 2023)

Today’s rate demonstrates sustained strength, delivering benefits for the 1.5 million Pakistanis in Emirates and all stakeholders in Pakistan-UAE cross-border activities.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates vary across channels. Verify current rates with authorized dealers before transactions.